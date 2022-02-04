QUINCY — A fire truck from the Tri-Township Fire Department was hit by a Quincy driver Friday morning while responding to a call for service.
Tri-Township Fire Chief Tom Bentley said his truck was responding to a call for mutual aid around 7:45 a.m. in Lincoln Hills, near 30th and State after leaving a call at Titan International. The truck was heading south on 30th Street with lights and sirens when a car turning south off Broadway hit the fire truck on the right side.
According to the Quincy Police Department crash report, a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Amy M. Carter, 32, of Quincy had been heading east on Broadway before turning south onto 30th, hitting the TTFD truck. The report stated that Carter told officers she neither heard nor saw the fire truck coming.
Quincy police issued a citation to Carter for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The Buick had to be towed from the scene, while the fire truck was drivable. Bentley said the department was having some work done on it Friday to get it back into service quickly, but he expected it would take a couple of visits to get it fully repaired.
"We got a fair bit of damage to the front right of the truck," he said. "It has some pretty good damage to the bumper."
Bentley said he hadn't seen the car that was involved.
"No one was hurt," he said. "That's really the most important thing.