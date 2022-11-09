Tri-Township "pushes" ladder truck into service

QUINCY — Tri-Township Fire Protection District put its first ladder truck into service Tuesday with a ceremony destined to become a tradition for the department.
Current and retired Tri-Township firefighters “pushed” the truck — a 2008 Spartan Gladiator with a Smeal 75-foot ladder acquired from the O’Fallon, Ill., fire department — into the station and into service.
“The push-in ceremony dates back to the days of the horse-drawn fire apparatus,” Chief Tom Bentley said.
When crews in the 1800s returned from calls with horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, requiring firefighters to unhitch the horses and push the equipment into the bay. Over time, with the invention and adoption of motorized apparatus, firefighters no longer needed to manually move the equipment.
Many departments still hold a push-in ceremony to honor those early crews when taking delivery of a new truck, and Bentley said it will become a tradition for Tri-Township.
“An important part of being a Tri-Township firefighter is to honor the traditions of our service and all of those who came before us,” Bentley said.
With the truck officially housed in the station, Tri-Township Lt. Kyle Dixon radioed dispatch, which acknowledged that the department’s Ladder One was in service.
Adding a ladder truck represents “a big deal for us” because the Tri-Township serves nearly all of the industry in the Quincy area, Bentley said.
“There’s a lot of really big buildings and having to get up high on those. This will assist tremendously in that,” Bentley said. “We also do mutual aid for all departments in the area. Other departments are thrilled because if we have a ladder truck, they have access to a ladder truck, too.”
The truck also will help the department’s specialty rescue team, which does grain bin rescues and needs to get up and over the top of bins.
A ceremony dedicating the truck to the department’s first chief, Edward Hagerbaumer, will be held in December when family members will be in Quincy for Christmas.
Hagerbaumer “was our only firefighter that died in the line of duty,” Bently said. “He was just a first in many ways – being one of the very first firefighters on the department, named the first chief. He was a pioneer in many ways for our department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.