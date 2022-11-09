Tri-Township "pushes" ladder truck into service

Current and retired Tri-Township firefighters help "push" the department's first ladder truck into service in a Tuesday morning ceremony. The ceremony, which dates to the days of horse-drawn fire equipment, will become a tradition for the department.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Tri-Township Fire Protection District put its first ladder truck into service Tuesday with a ceremony destined to become a tradition for the department.

Current and retired Tri-Township firefighters “pushed” the truck — a 2008 Spartan Gladiator with a Smeal 75-foot ladder acquired from the O’Fallon, Ill., fire department — into the station and into service.

