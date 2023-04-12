QUINCY — The investigation continues into the cause of a Tuesday night fire that damaged a Quincy home.
The Quincy Fire Department responded at 6:18 p.m. to 1525 Cherry for a fire in the kitchen and found smoke coming from the eaves and front porch while confirming the sole occupant was out of the single-story, wood frame house.
Two hose lines were used to extinguish the fire in the kitchen which had spread to the attic. Crews continued to extinguish hot spots and ventilate the building until 8:15 p.m.
The fire was contained to the kitchen cabinetry and structure in the wall and attic space.
The department said a specific ignition source was not apparent. The cause of the fire is being labeled as undetermined, but the investigation remains open.
No injuries were reported.
The department had 15 firefighters on scene from three engines along with the assistant chief, deputy chief and fire chief.