QUINCY — Two men were arrested Tuesday following a reported theft at Famous Footwear in Quincy.
Quincy Police Department reports that offers were sent to Famous Footwear, 3323 Broadway, just after noon Tuesday for a report of a theft in progress. By the time officers arrived, two suspects had fled on foot.
Following a brief pursuit, Nicholas E. Dellar, 25, of Quincy was taken into custody without further incident.
Jayden R. Hise, 23, of Fowler reportedly resisted officers and continued to flee, running into traffic several times near 36th and Broadway. He was taken into custody inside Advance Auto Parts.
Dellar was charged with felony retail theft before being released on a Notice to Appear.
Hise was charged with felony retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest. Along with the new charges, Hise was arrested on outstanding Adams County warrants for petition to revoke - domestic battery and retail theft. He was also cited for failure to appear for fighting. Hise was lodged in Adams County Jail.