QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported two arrests following an investigation into a report of child abuse and neglect.
The Sheriff's Department said an investigation started in August when it received a tip from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. A forensic interview was conducted with the help of specialists at the Quincy Child Advocacy Center with the children noted from the initial report.
The report said that severe physical abuse and prolonged exposure to the use of controlled substances was discovered. Further investigation found evidence to indicate physical abuse that resulted in permanent disfigurement to a child with a disability. Evidence also reportedly showed methamphetamine had been provided to the children.
During the course of the investigation, sheriff's deputies identified Zechariah Wigfall, Sr., 36, of Quincy and Stephanie A. Hendricks, 40, of Quincy, were identified as suspects. On Sept. 23, Hendricks was found and arrested at a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Quincy on a charge of aggravated delivery of a controlled substance. Wigfall was found and arrested on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 400 block of College Avenue on one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.
Wigfall is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $75,000 bond, while Hendricks is being held on a $50,000 bond.