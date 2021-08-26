SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Quincy men were indicted separately by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in Adams County earlier this year.
Marcus E. Moore, 33, and Donald D. Tournear, 37, were indicted during grand jury proceedings on Aug. 3. The indictments allege that each man had distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine over a four-month period.
Both men were arrested on Aug. 17 and appeared Aug. 23 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins at the federal courthouse in Springfield for detention hearings. Schanzle-Haskins ordered that Moore be held in custody while Tournear could be released on bond.
If convicted, both men face sentences that could range from ten years to life imprisonment.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Seberger is representing the government as prosecutor in the cases. Agencies assisting in the investigations include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the Illinois State Police, Quincy Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office.