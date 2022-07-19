QUINCY — A two-vehicle crash Monday night at U.S. 24 and North 60th injured three.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said a 2007 Ford driven by Amanda Cantrell, 42, of Quincy, was heading south at 9:15 p.m. on North 60th when it failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 24 and struck a westbound 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by Kevin Neill, 63, of West point.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Chevrolet, Jimmy Palmisano, 35, of West Point, were taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.
All three were wearing seat belts, the department said.
Cantrell was cited for driving on a suspended license.
The department was assisted by Adams County Ambulance and Tri-Township Fire Department.