QUINCY — The United Way of Adams County announced that their “Starts With You” fundraising campaign for 2021 has passed the halfway point, but stressed that the campaign’s success is still dependent on community support.
Former Quincy mayor Chuck Scholz is serving as the campaign chair for the 2021 effort. Scholz said that tremendous support from businesses, individuals, and organizations has put this year’s campaign ahead of the 2020 effort at the same point. As of early November, $550,000 of the $1,100,000 goal has been pledged.
“Now that we’re into the last remaining months of the year, the time is now to make your investment count,” Scholz said. “The monies we raise stay local, help those in need in this year of recovery from the pandemic, and with our recently announced community match program, your dollars will go further.”
One source of pledges for the United Way’s campaign is employers establishing payroll deductions for workers for as little as $1.00 per pay period. Donations from individuals who aren’t using this sort of deduction can also be made directly to the United Way. Checks can be mailed to the group’s office at 936 Broadway, Suite F, Quincy, Ill. 62301. Donations can also be made online at unitedwayadamsco.org or through text-to-give by texting the word ‘GIVE’ to 217-636-5212.
All donations are tax deductible and funds raised stay local.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.