QUINCY — An effort tied to making a lasting impact at the Illinois Veterans Home celebrated another generous donation this week while looking toward its next project.
“We’re going to paint the Eighth Street gate fence which is original to the home from the 1860s and have the Eighth Street sign, the Soldiers and Sailors Home arched sign above that, redone,” said Teresa Pickle, one of the trio heading the Cherish the Moments project. “The sign was placed in 1912.”
The group is “working on” funding the Eighth Street entrance projects, Pickle said, which are slated to be done in the spring.
Meanwhile, it celebrated a $10,000 donation from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 37 to buy nine picnic tables for the veterans home.
Cherish the Moments — led by Pickle, Cathy Shanks and Linda King — began after a September 2020 Facebook post by King looking for people or businesses willing to sponsor restoring the 10 wrought iron Deer Park benches to their original beauty.
Since then, the effort has raised more than $60,000 and has restored all 50 benches across the home’s campus, bought 19 new picnic tables, added a bubbler filtration system to Lake Illinois, painted the wrought iron fence at Deer Park and the railings at the train depot, bus station and Lake Illinois and developed signs with fun facts about the area’s history and science.
“The fact we have someone taking an interest in the upkeep and maintenance of some of these historical items on campus is phenomenal,” Veterans Home Superintendent Troy Culbertson said. “It helps keep our campus looking beautiful.”
Pickle hopes the projects encourage the community to visit the Veterans Home.
“Go out and visit with the residents who live there. They’re history. They’re live history lessons,” she said. “If you want to know about the Vietnam War, the best person to ask is a Vietnam War vet. If you want to know about World War II, the best person to ask is a World War II vet.”
Auxiliary Past President and current Vice President Margie Sly said the donation came through the National American Legion Auxiliary Foundation. All units donate to the national foundation which positively impacts the lives of veterans, military members and their families by funding programs of the American Legion Auxiliary today and for future generations.
Founded in 2007, the foundation helps carry out the auxiliary’s educational, charitable and other purposes by raising funds and providing support to programs.
Supporting the Cherish the Moments effort helps both veterans and their families — and their ability to have a decent life, Sly said.
Pickle and Shanks, who worked as nurses at the home, and King, a frequent visitor to the home’s grounds, “see things other people coming in don’t necessarily see and take for granted,” Sly said.
The home’s residents “are important to them, so they take their knowledge and apply it where it’s needed,” Sly said. “They need to be outside when they can, but they need to have the surroundings on all this beautiful campus to make them want to go out.”
Organizers hope to have a dedication ceremony in the spring for all the improvements.
“The donations have been so gracious and overwhelming,” Shanks said. “We’ve not found a stopping point.”
The ongoing effort shows pride in the home.
“We’re proud because we work here now. They used to work here, and it shows their pride is still there,” Culbertson said. “They want this place to be beautiful.”
