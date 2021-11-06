QUINCY — The sun warmed up the parade route for Quincy’s Veterans Parade on Saturday morning, making for a brisk but nice day to celebrate those who served.
Kicked off with the overhead passage of a C-130 cargo plane from the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard based in Peoria, the parade was headlined by Vietnam-era Air Force veteran Dick McKinney as Grand Marshal and special guest Jim Ponost, a Navy veteran of WWII.
“The sun was warm, so that made it nice,” Crystal Dinwiddie said. Dinwiddie brought her son Joseph up from Hannibal for the parade. “The plane went by earlier than I thought, and we almost missed it, but it was neat to see.”
Veterans organizations such as the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the American Legion were well represented, along with community support from through groups from businesses and political parties. The crowd lining Maine Street was treated to candy and other goodies passed out from the entrants.
“She took in a great haul,” Sally Purcell said of her daughter, Emma, holding a bag of candy. “I bring her out because she likes to get candy, but I want her to see the people that served in the military, too.”
One entry in the parade was the local chapter of the Marine Toys for Tots, giving young parade-goers one of their first looks at Santa for the year. The group was collecting toys along the route for distribution to those less fortunate children at Christmas.
The parade lasted just about an hour, with more than 80 entries. Later Saturday afternoon, a smaller parade worked their way through the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, to pay tribute to those who served but weren’t able to make it to the morning parade.
The Veterans Day Parade has become a November staple in Quincy, though in 2020 it was a smaller drive-by affair.
