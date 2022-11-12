QUINCY — At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Bobby Weisenburger carefully placed a memorial wreath and offered a salute.
The simple action, part of the Veterans Day program at the Illinois Veterans Home, felt good to Weisenburger, a U.S. Army veteran who lives at the home because it’s good to honor those who served.
“We should honor them every day,” he said. “They gave up their life for service.”
Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said the annual program celebrates, remembers and honors veterans who placed their lives on the line for freedom while also challenging all Americans to follow that example.
“Today is a time to not only honor those who were fighting for freedom but a time for each of us to take part in protecting the freedoms they are fighting for,” Culbertson said.
“The defense of freedom is not just for the military. It’s for each of us. We share in that duty and responsibility,” he said. “If we want to preserve and protect our freedoms, we must put that into action like we did when we participated in our elections. We must speak out against injustices we see and ensure that everyone feels the benefits of freedoms that we do by standing for something.”
Program speaker Richard Elsenpeter, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army, also sees a duty to support veterans.
“A lot of times people don’t see the dark side of what war can do. People will see the John Wayne version of things, the glory of war, and don’t see the negative,” Elsenpeter said.
But Elsenpeter said there are a lot of veterans in crisis and who have difficulties across the nation — and in Quincy.
Elsenpeter helped create four organizations including the Mid-America Military Salute, Veterans Tiny Home Project, Tri-State Veterans Support and Together with Tri-State Veterans to help those in need.
“We’re here to help bring awareness of veterans in crisis, veterans' issues, and to let the community know some of the true needs vets have,” Elsenpeter said.
A series of locally-produced public service announcements featuring Quincy area veterans helped highlight the issues from the suicide rate to a greater need for understanding.
Many times when veterans return home, people “want you to be normal. They ask you to be like them. How in the hell are you going to be like them when you don’t know how anymore,” a Quincy veteran said in a video clip played during Elsenpeter’s presentation.
But making “normal,” emotional connections with others back home is key for veterans.
“That’s how the suicide comes because nobody cares, nobody reaches out and actually touches the man,” he said. “I’ve seen people hug a man, pull him close and hold him tight. It saved his life. He would have killed himself.”
Stories like those in the clip help to educate the community, Elsenpeter said, and “that’s why we work to bring awareness of vets suicide, vets issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.