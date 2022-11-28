QUINCY — The Salvation Army needs volunteers to help pack Christmas food baskets.
Baskets will be packed at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 8:38 pm
QUINCY — The Salvation Army needs volunteers to help pack Christmas food baskets.
Baskets will be packed at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Volunteers may register to help by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.
Last year, 1,600 Christmas food baskets were provided to families in the Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., area.
Contributions to the yearly Christmas campaign help the Salvation Army provide these services and many others during the Christmas season and throughout the year.
Volunteers are essential and help with many programs and activities, especially bell ringing.
More information about volunteer opportunities is available by contacting Lewis at tina.lewis@usc.salvationarmy.org or by signing up to ring bells at RegisterToRing.com.
