QUINCY — The westbound lane of traffic on Maine Street, between 28th and 30th, was closed to traffic Thursday evening until further notice.
Quincy's utilities and engineering department closed the lane due to ice on the pavement resulting from an active water main break. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes when possible to avoid the area, and to use extreme caution when driving in the area due to the amount of ice on the pavement.
