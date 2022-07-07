QUINCY — The westbound lanes of Broadway Street will be closed overnight to allow for repair to water utilities in the area.
The closure, between 13th and 14th streets on Broadway, will start at midnight and run through 7 a.m. Friday. Westbound traffic will be diverted to the center lane during the closure.
Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving near work zones and to take alternate routes when possible.
