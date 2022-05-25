QUINCY — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday fire at the Rancho Vista Estates Mobile Home Park.
The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Patricia Wardlow, 81.
Tri-Township Fire Department was dispatched at 4:37 p.m. to 2204 Rainbow Lane for a possible structure fire in the mobile home park. A caller had noticed black sooting around the doors of the mobile home, which possibly had one person inside.
The fire was out when firefighters arrived, Assistant Chief Chris Costigan said, but firefighters found one person deceased inside the mobile home, which sustained heavy smoke damage and minor fire damage.
Wardlow lived in the mobile home.
The fire’s cause “is still under investigation and undetermined at this time,” Costigan said. “We’re waiting on results of an autopsy.”
The Illinois State Fire Marshal, at Tri-Township’s request, is assisting in the investigation.
The Quincy Fire Department responded to the scene as automatic mutual aid, Costigan said, along with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 8:40 p.m.