YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at some major transportation projects

QUINCY — An eight-month closure of the Memorial Bridge was one of the more noticeable transportation projects in 2021 for area residents.
The bridge was closed from April through November, though the repairs planned were not completed during the time. The construction was put on hold before all the work was completed to avoid having two-way traffic travelling on the Bayview Bridge during the winter months. This resulted in complaints from many motorists.
The repair work on the bridge will continue in the new year as part of the $7.25 million project.
“(We) recognized this issue but determined the importance of keeping the structure open during the winter months outweighed keeping the bridge closed during that time period,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a statement regarding the rough expansion seams on Memorial Bridge.
The repairs are intended to keep it the bridge safe and structurally sound while discussions about a replacement resume. Talk of replacement have been ongoing for some time, but were recently slowed down as the city worked on its regional transportation plan. The next step for the replacement study will be a public hearing, currently targeted for next summer.
Part of the transportation plan includes areas of concern between Broadway and Interstate 172 along Ill. 57. While additional work is being explored in a study that will be be completed this fall, IDOT finished a resurfacing project on Gardner Expressway from Maine Street in Quincy to just south of Marblehead this year. The work included bridges near R.J. Peters Drive and in Marblehead, as well as curbing, medians, and sidewalk improvements in Quincy.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District brought a renamed towboat to Clat Adams Bicentennial Park for christening in April. The re-named Motor Vessel Quincy will primarily work moving the Corps’s Quad Cities crane barge used for maintenance and repairs on lock and dams throughout the Rock Island District.
The Illinois Zephyr Amtrak service celebrated 50 years of service between Chicago and Quincy, while the second route with the Carl Sandburg train, marked 15 years. Amtrak service runs through Macomb, Galesburg, Kewanee, Princeton, and Mendota, running twice each direction seven days a week.
The Quincy Regional Airport has been tapped to receive funds for several improvement projects. The first phase of $35 million runway project broke ground in May. That project consists of rebuilding the intersection of the airport’s two main runways while removing the third runway. In early December, the airport was awarded a separate $5.9 million for other projects, such as a planned industrial park expansion, a new T-hanger, and taxiways and other infrastructure to make new hangers easily accessible to the rest of the airport.
Cape Air received a new four-year contract in September through the federal Essential Air Service program. The airline makes daily flights to both Chicago and St. Louis. The Quincy Aeronautics Committee recommended the contract which was agreed to by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Growth along the river continued in 2021, as well, as the city received a $743,000 capital grant under the Rebuild Illinois program. These funds will all the city to raise elevation at the Quincy barge dock to operate during periods of high water.
“In the last ten years, we’ve had five different times we’ve had to shut down (the barge dock) for a month or two because of high water so it’s happening a lot more frequently than in history,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development for the city of Quincy, at the time. “The best way for us to deal with that is to make some major improvements to our facilities and manage that high water.”
This grant was just part of the funding going into improvements at the barge docks. State Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, helped secure $450,000 for the project, while an additional $600,000 will come from increased customer fees at the dock and the city’s barge dock fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.