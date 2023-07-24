QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA credits generous donors for the success of its 2023 Annual Campaign.
The campaign, which kicked off in May with a $220,000 goal, raised $230,000.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our donors who graciously contributed to this year’s Annual Campaign,” Quincy Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Rick Shover said. “Your generosity empowers us to make a meaningful difference and ensures that we can continue serving as a beacon of hope and opportunity for all.”
The campaign’s success also would not have been possible without the dedication and passion of campaigners, who worked tirelessly to reach out to donors and spread the message of the YMCA’s vital work to build a strong community.
“The commitment displayed by our campaigners is truly exceptional,” Campaign Chair Mark Tyrpin said.
The YMCA remains committed to the mission of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
