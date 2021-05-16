QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA continues to offer food boxes to the community, available to any individuals that live or work in Adams County.
Supported by the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, the YMCA will be distributing food boxes again starting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA parking lot in Quincy. These food boxes will contain fresh, perishable foods along with a gallon of milk. The pick-up is a drive-thru event, and no ID is required. The YMCA will run the drive-thru as long as food box supplies last. A final food box pick-up will also be held on May 27.
Additional locations for box pick-ups will be Bethel AME Church at Ninth and Oak streets and the Salvation Army Family Services Center at 501 Broadway in Quincy, the Community Center for Christ Assistance Center in Camp Point, and 5 p.m. at Unity High School in Mendon.
For more information, please call 217-222-9622 ext. 205.