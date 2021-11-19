QUINCY — Registration is still open for the Quincy Family YMCA’s youth basketball league.
The co-ed league is set to run from Jan. 8 — Feb. 26 for athletes between three years old and sixth grade. For PeeWee players (ages 3-5), the registration cost is $35 for Y members, $50 for non-members. Other leagues are set by grade levels, with separate leagues for first and second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth and sixth grade. For these three leagues ,the registration fee is $40 for members and $55 for non-members.
The goal of the YMCA’s youth leagues is to teach young players the fundamental skills of the game, as well as teaching lessons in sportsmanship, teamwork, determination, and effort.
For those interested in registering players, please visit the Quincy YMCA or go to quincyymca.net/programs/youth-development/youth-sports/. The deadline for registration is November 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.