QUINCY — An Adams County jury needed less than 20 minutes Tuesday to find a Springfield man guilty of possessing contraband in a penal institution.
Bradley S. Yohn faces up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections when he is sentenced June 7.
Yohn, 36, had told Judge Frank McCartney on Monday that he intended to take the stand in his own defense. During Tuesday's session, he elected not to testify, resting his defense case once the jury was brought back into the courtroom.
During closing arguments, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, told the jurors that there are rules everyone has to follow, even if you don't like the rules.
"Mr. Yohn may not like the rules," Jones said. "Mr. Yohn may think the rules are stupid, but breaking rules has consequences."
Jones noted that the definition of contraband includes electronic devices that Yohn might have without permission of the jail administrator. He said the reason for having the devices is irrelevant, as the law states the intent doesn't matter.
Jones also told the jury that if Yohn felt he was rightly entitled to have the devices, he wouldn't have had them hidden in his cell. One USB flash drive was found in a bar of soap and another was found in the cell's mattress, according to testimony provided Monday.
In his closing, Yohn demonstrated that he had an electronic tablet and other devices that he uses in his cell, in accordance with jail policies. He told the jury that he's obviously allowed to have electronic devices.
Yohn attempted to tell the jury that the flash drives contained information related to his defense in other cases, but McCartney sustained Jones's objection that the contents of the drives was not a part of the case being tried.
The charge was brought against Yohn while he was held in the Adams County Jail following his arrest in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and assault of an Adams County woman. That case is pending.
As McCartney set the sentencing date, he told Yohn that he would explain appeal options at that time. As Yohn was led from the courtroom in restraints, he again began shouting accusations of abuse and evidence tampering by the court and jail staff.
Yohn is due back in court Wednesday for a hearing on motions filed in the underlying cases against him.