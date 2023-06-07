QUINCY — A Springfield man was in court Wednesday for two different cases in front of two different judges.

Bradley S. Yohn, 36, was in court for a sentencing hearing following an April conviction in one case and a motion hearing on a separate case where he's charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.