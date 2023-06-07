QUINCY — A Springfield man was in court Wednesday for two different cases in front of two different judges.
Bradley S. Yohn, 36, was in court for a sentencing hearing following an April conviction in one case and a motion hearing on a separate case where he's charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
The sentencing hearing was for the case against Yohn for possessing contraband in the Adams County Jail. A jury took just 16 minutes in April to find Yohn guilty of having a computer flash drive in his cell in contradiction of jail policies.
Judge Frank McCartney heard arguments from Yohn related to evidence and testimony that was presented in that trial. McCartney denied the motions, stating that Yohn asked good questions to make his case, but the jury decided it was not enough to be found not guilty.
Following the recommendations of Adams County state's attorney's office lead trial attorney Joshua Jones, McCartney sentenced Yohn to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the conviction. Yohn will serve the sentence with day-for-day credit and 205 days credited for time served.
After the sentencing, Judge Roger Thomson took the bench for a motion hearing in the underlying case against Yohn. That case is set to go to trial beginning in July. Wednesday's primary motion being heard was for Yohn to have funds allocated to hire a private investigator to look into his allegations of evidence tampering.
Using video and audio recordings made with Christine "Tina" Schmitt the day following the reported assault in November 2021, Yohn argued that the three different recordings, two video and one audio — didn't match up, leading him to believe the recordings were altered. Yohn also argued that the computer file-dates weren't the same as the dates the recordings were made.
Another point Yohn made was that there was a change in the date on the sexual assault testing consent form, indicating that someone was making changes to make the evidence fit the charges against him.
Yohn continued to argue his points for nearly three hours, while occasionally digressing into talking about his treatment in the Adams County Jail. He said that he does not cause any problems in the jail except for the occasional physical conflict with other inmates.
"I'm an angel," Yohn said, "unless I get in a fight."
After the lengthy hearing, Judge Thomson ruled that Yohn had not presented any evidence of tampering. In regards to the consent form, Thomson pointed out that the date was correct from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, with a clear change made and a note from the lead investigator that the change was made because the form was signed after 2 a.m., meaning the date had changed.
Thomson noted that the audio and video recordings were not planned to be presented by the state. He also said the video and audio issues are simply the result of stopping and starting recorders at different times, and that there was no evidence of tampering by anyone.
"Mr. Yohn, your saying it doesn't make it true," Thomson said.
Thomson also addressed the issue of alleged mistreatment of Yohn in the county jail. He said that may be subject to a civil lawsuit, but is not a subject of the trial he's facing. He also noted that the prior sentencing to the Department of Corrections may impact that situation.
"Perhaps that will give everyone the break they need and give you a fresh start," Thomson said.
With the next motion hearing set for June 14 and the final pre-trial hearing set for June 30, it's uncertain if Yohn would be transferred to the Department of Corrections before the case moves forward.