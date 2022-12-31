When I was a kid, I wanted to … play for the Milwaukee Braves baseball team.
What would you rather be doing right now? Playing with our dogs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When I was a kid, I wanted to … play for the Milwaukee Braves baseball team.
What would you rather be doing right now? Playing with our dogs.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I like musicals.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my son told me he was going to coach an AAU basketball team. When he was small he played AAU basketball, and we talked about giving back when he grew up.
It really stinks when … the Cardinals lose.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Stubborn.
I always laugh when … I screw up. I have laughed a lot.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … chill out.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a geek, and they were right.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Jack Buck at an Anheuser Busch beer wholesaler’s meeting in St. Louis.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … move from Quincy.
America should be more concerned about … polarization in politics.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … socks.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … mail. I always have 100-plus emails to go through.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Don’t assume you will find the best answer to a problem first. Keep looking. Most of the time there will be multiple answers. From Arlo Hasselbring, controller at Washington University.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … country.
I always get sentimental … (around) little children.
The older I get, the more I realize … there is a lot to learn.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have spent more time with my parents.
My favorite item of clothing is … my Champion gray hoodie – a gift from my wife.
If I've learned anything at all … Change is always happening, and we must be flexible.
Alan Steigelman, 75, is a retired chief financial officer of John Wood Community College. He is active with his church council and the Finance Committee of the Quincy school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.