When I was a kid, I wanted to be … It changed frequently, but some of the careers that stand out to me are an artist because I loved being creative, a marine biologist to get to swim with dolphins all day or a pastry chef because that meant I would always get to eat the cookie dough or lick the brownie bowl. As I got older, I wanted to either do something in the medical field or open my own restaurant.
What would you rather be doing right now? Going to a Chiefs game or out on the lake or river with my husband. If he wasn’t available, I would absolutely love to be laughing with my girlfriends over a pitcher of margaritas with some chips, salsa and queso close by!
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I had a scholarship and was enrolled to go to college in Colorado. A week before I was supposed to leave, I decided to stay because of a boy. It all worked out. We just celebrated our tenth wedding anniversary, and I managed to get my master’s degree and a professional license after grad school.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Getting to share the permanent location of the Quincy Children’s Museum with some of my closest friends and family along with some of our early supporters this past February was a really special moment for me. It represented years of dreaming, goal setting, teamwork and community support.
It really stinks when … I really hate voicemails — leaving them, checking them. I would prefer people just text me. Chances are if you call, there will be kids in the background, and that’s just stressful for everyone.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate. I love my family fiercely and give a lot to the things I care about.
I always laugh when … my kids dance or tell me a joke. They’re hilarious.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My nephew Ezra and my cousins Luke and Anthony. All three of them passed very young and unexpectedly. All of their mommas would have to be there too. I know you said three, but it just wouldn’t be right if they were not there too. I would love to spend just another hour with each of them.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … order take out. Who wants to cook after working all day?
People who knew me in high school thought I was … the class clown. The people I was closest with would say I was always willing to have fun or go on an adventure. I had an awesome group of friends, and we always managed to have a good time. I’d like to think the teachers thought I was a decent human, despite occasionally sleeping through or skipping class.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Leigh Anne Tuohy and I have had a few conversations on Instagram, so that makes us best friends. Jake and I got picked to go backstage and meet Uncle Kracker at a Kenny Chesney/Zac Brown Band concert when we first started dating.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take my family on an all expense paid vacation anywhere. We went to Pike County on our honeymoon, which was incredible, but I mean it when I saw anywhere. As long as I am with them, I don’t care!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … sell my house. I hate moving, and I love where we live.
America should be more concerned about … the lack of parental engagement for so many of our kids and technology. I truly believe if families sat around the table, shared experiences together and took off the blinders as to what’s going on around us with technology, our kiddos would be happier, and we wouldn’t hear about another kid harming himself or others. My advice — go to the park, visit the library, show up to parent-teacher conferences, turn off the TV and be present. Kindergartners don’t need cell phones, and 10-year-olds don’t need TikTok.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Little Golden Books!
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Instagram. It’s my favorite. I get so many ideas for programs, fundraising and exhibits from other organizations throughout the country on our business account and get to interact with some of my favorite people on my personal account.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My grandpa Dick Wentura is always saying “Hubba Hubba.” It means you did a good job and makes people smile. I don’t know if that counts as advice, but his little one-liners always will stick with me. He’s kind of a legend in the area, and I’ve never had someone tell me anything negative about him. I hope 50 years from now that’s the same for me! Treat others well, be kind and do what you can to make people smile.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … these days it’s whatever the kids request. Truly it could be anything — Baby Shark, Mambo Number 5, the soundtrack to “Moana” or KC and the Sunshine Band. If no one is in the car, my radio is either off or whatever station is playing music and not ads.
I always get sentimental when … I look at old pictures, especially of my kiddos.
The older I get, the more I realize … that most of what the world puts importance on does not matter.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … travel more before having kids or invest in more real estate.
My favorite item of clothing is … a little knitted hat and diaper cover. I have pictures of all five of my kiddos wearing it when they were babies, and I swear every time I look at it it gets smaller. How did they ever fit in it? I won it in a giveaway before any of the kids were born, and the fact that I kept it tucked away and found it for each of their newborn pictures is nothing short of a miracle.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that we were not meant to do life alone. I wouldn’t be where I am today without those supporting my often wild dreams and ideas, or helping me raise my kids. I do not know how people pick up and move thousands of miles away from loved ones; I couldn’t do it, and wouldn’t want to. My friends, family and community around me means so much to me.
