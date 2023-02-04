When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I swore I would be a cake decorator and buy the old Silver Dollar tavern on 10th and Adams and make it a little soda shop where I would sell my cakes.

What would you rather be doing right now? Hiking, biking or anything outdoors on a nice day with family and friends.

Amy Rainbolt, 36, is a working mom of four kids, two girls and two boys, who has been married for 17 years to her husband Jake. Rainbolt and her husband grew up in Quincy and met in fourth grade. She is outreach director of the Lutheran Church of St. John and oversees the church’s food and clothing pantry. Rainbolt loves to be outdoors – riding bikes, swimming, hiking or going on a walk.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.