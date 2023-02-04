When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I swore I would be a cake decorator and buy the old Silver Dollar tavern on 10th and Adams and make it a little soda shop where I would sell my cakes.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hiking, biking or anything outdoors on a nice day with family and friends.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I hate shopping even if it’s for groceries. I would rather have things drop down from the sky and appear for me to use.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating college in 2011.
It really stinks when … people talk to me and have a mouthful of food.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Smile.
I always laugh when … people fart or someone makes a fart noise.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My great-grandma Violet. She played a huge role in raising me, and I would like to ask her so many questions now that I am an adult. Mother Teresa. I admire the woman that she was and the life that she lived. Jesus. For me, it would just be more about being in His presence than asking any questions.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a walk with my dog Pepper.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … bubbly but also reserved.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … when President Clinton came to Quincy. I say that not because of who he was but because of the excitement and the age I was when it happened. I only got to shake his hand, but the excitement around that event and how young I was made the experience memorable.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … jump on a plane and travel overseas.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … be in a room filled with bats.
America should be more concerned about … having less stuff and enjoying the simple things in life. We too often worry about what we don’t have and what we want rather than what we need. This gets in the way of us enjoying the little things in life.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … blankets. We are minimalist for the most part, but I believe we have plenty of blankets.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … things about healthy living and how to make something out of nothing. I enjoy trying to find new ways to exercise or eat healthy. I also try to see things that someone once thought was trash be turned into something new. An example would be when my husband and I used nine pallets to create our bed frame.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Every day find the little things to be thankful for and realize they are blessings.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … anything that is not talk radio or an advertisement.
I always get sentimental about … dogs (ASPCA commercials) and kids that are in need of adoption or support.
The older I get, the more I realize … that we are all in this life journey together and that each encounter with another person is the chance to hear about someone else’s journey. Then if we are lucky enough, maybe we get to be part of that person’s journey.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have paid more attention in some of my college classes.
My favorite item of clothing is … I love granny sweaters, as I call them. I have to believe that this comes from the love I had for my great-grandma Violet. I own more sweaters than I do shoes.
If I've learned anything at all … it is that we all have this painting in our head of how life will be or how we think it should be. We have to remember we are not the only artist painting on our canvas and the painting is more beautiful than we can ever imagine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.