Bob Daly, 64, was born and raised in Quincy. He had five sisters and was the only boy in the family; in fact, he was his sisters’ favorite brother. Daly and his wonderful wife have four children and two grandchildren with the third on the way. After college, Daly ran eight Hardee’s throughout West-Central Illinois. He now is executive director of 88.5 WGCA, the Positive Hits Station.