When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional football player. When I was a kid, I loved to watch football, and I thought that the players were amazing.
What would you rather be doing right now? On the water in a speed boat or a kayak.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional football player. When I was a kid, I loved to watch football, and I thought that the players were amazing.
What would you rather be doing right now? On the water in a speed boat or a kayak.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I like to cut grass and do yard work.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being the city champion in backstroke.
It really stinks when … I hit every red light possible.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Active.
I always laugh when … I hear a good Dad joke.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My father passed away over 40 years ago, and I miss him. I would love to tell him what has been going on since he has been gone and to hear from him about what heaven is like. My sister Eileen passed away 11 years ago. She always had an interesting take on things, and it would be very interesting to hear her thoughts on things today and how everything has changed. Abraham Lincoln. I’m amazed at what he went through and that he was truly the people’s president. I would love to talk to him about his faith and all of the challenges he went through.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit down, watch TV and eat potato chips.
People who knew me in high school thought I … talked too much.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … on the beach in South Carolina. I saw an interesting dog that I stopped to pet, and when I looked up, Tom Hanks was holding the dog’s leash. When I saw him looking at me, I was speechless for once in my life.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go water skiing.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go skydiving.
America should be more concerned about … the youth of our nation. They need more guidance. They need to know the love of Jesus. They also need to go out and play and have fun without their cellphone.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … T-shirts. I have old ones and new ones with all styles and colors.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … the investment website.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My dad told me once that women are different from men.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … WGCA or the classic rock station.
I always get sentimental when … I see my grandchildren.
The older I get, the more I realize … that time keeps going faster and faster.
If I had one "do-over," I would … do college over.
My favorite item of clothing is … my bright-colored cotton shirt.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s that the best way to enjoy life is to keep things simple.
Bob Daly, 64, was born and raised in Quincy. He had five sisters and was the only boy in the family; in fact, he was his sisters’ favorite brother. Daly and his wonderful wife have four children and two grandchildren with the third on the way. After college, Daly ran eight Hardee’s throughout West-Central Illinois. He now is executive director of 88.5 WGCA, the Positive Hits Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.