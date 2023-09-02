When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional football player. When I was a kid, I loved to watch football, and I thought that the players were amazing.

What would you rather be doing right now? On the water in a speed boat or a kayak.

Bob Daly, 64, was born and raised in Quincy. He had five sisters and was the only boy in the family; in fact, he was his sisters’ favorite brother. Daly and his wonderful wife have four children and two grandchildren with the third on the way. After college, Daly ran eight Hardee’s throughout West-Central Illinois. He now is executive director of 88.5 WGCA, the Positive Hits Station.

