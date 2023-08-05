When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I loved to organize, grade papers and play with school supplies. I thought that was all teachers did.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would much rather be near a beach, reading or writing. I wouldn’t mind following that up with some exercise like a run on the beach.

Brittney Raeanna Thrower, 35, was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, which is about 20 minutes north of Cincinnati. She was an athlete growing up playing soccer, softball and basketball. Thrower now is a registered nurse working at Blessing Hospital and Quincy Medical Group. She also is the Freedom School program coordinator at Bella Ease working with youth. Thrower has three handsome sons ages 13, 12 and 6.

