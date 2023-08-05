When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I loved to organize, grade papers and play with school supplies. I thought that was all teachers did.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would much rather be near a beach, reading or writing. I wouldn’t mind following that up with some exercise like a run on the beach.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am a poet. I have been writing poetry for over 10 years and hope to be published someday soon.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I was pretty proud of myself when I graduated nursing school as a single mom of three very active little boys.
It really stinks when … people say thank you but show you they are ungrateful through their actions.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Perseverance. It is hard to beat a person who never gives up!
I always laugh when … my 6-year-old drops some knowledge on me. The kid has been here before, and I just have to laugh because he’s more logical than me sometimes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandmother Effie Jean Doss. She gave me the best advice and seemed to conquer anything in this life except her battle with cancer. I think she would be proud of me right now.
Tupac Amaru Shakur. I would be curious to know his perspective on current societal issues and provide some solution-based thinking.
Maya Angelou. I feel like we relate on several levels and would love to hear from an older, wiser version of someone like myself.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit in nature and dump all my thoughts onto paper, or call a close friend or family member and talk about things that are completely unrelated to work.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … funny, intelligent, athletic and fun to be around.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … My aunt Emily Meggett was famous in her own right. She recently passed away, but was considered the matriarch of Edisto Island, South Carolina. She has a best-selling cookbook on Amazon and is featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Look her up, and learn her story. She was the definition of greatness!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel to Dubai, compliments of someone else’s budget.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go bungee jumping.
America should be more concerned about … the people that make up this country. Currently, politics and policy seem to supersede the beauty and impact of humanity.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … I am not OK if there is a shortage of anything. Even if I’m not suffering, someone else will be.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Amazon. One-stop shop!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “It’s just business Brittney!” One of my good friends was trying to help me separate doing work with my heart and my mind.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … music that matches my mood. Could be ‘90s R&B, could be today’s hip-hop.
I always get sentimental when … Anything that has to do with my mother will immediately make me sentimental.
The older I get, the more I realize … women and men lie, but numbers and data do not.
If I had one "do-over," I would … possibly enlist in the armed services out of high school.
My favorite item of clothing is … winter coat and boots. I was born in January; I am a “winter baby” through and through. I like the cold, but I do not like to be cold. A cute coat and pair of boots solves that.
If I've learned anything at all … I’ve learned that I still have a lot more to learn!
