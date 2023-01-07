Christy Woodward, 50, grew up in Springfield and moved to Quincy in 1990 to attend Quincy College. She and her husband Warren “Woody” have been married for 26 years and have two daughters, Caroline, 22, and Jillian, 19. Woodward is the director of volunteer services for Blessing Health System, and has been with Blessing for almost 16 years, with oversight of the volunteer programs which include the Teresa Adams House, Blessing Tea Room, Chaplaincy Program and the Adult and Youth Corps.