When I was a kid, I wanted to be … A trip to the Shedd Aquarium when I was young sparked an interest in being a marine biologist. I loved the underwater world and all the various forms of life that live in the water. Just the other night I watched a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef because I find it so interesting and relaxing!
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time doing anything with my family, my husband and daughters especially. We love going to concerts, so that would be first choice.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am terrible at wrapping Christmas presents, so it’s a stressful time of year for me!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Watching our daughters perform in band, choir, orchestra, plays, musicals, pom pon, dance, throughout high school and college. My husband and I were not involved in those activities in school, and after watching the hard work and dedication that is required, I was always so proud of our girls and all they accomplished. Watching them march down Maine Street with the Marching Blue Devils is Quincy pride at its finest!
It really stinks when … people judge someone or hold a grudge for mistakes they made in the past. This cancel culture is sad. I think everyone deserves a second chance, and life is short, God loves us all and He will be the judge.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Get-it-done-ness. This word is not in the dictionary, but it is one my husband coined for me many years ago. He says I have the ability to just “get things done.” Sometimes I wonder how true that really is. There is plenty I do not get done!
I always laugh when … My staff keeps me laughing. Not a day goes by that we do not laugh at something that happens in our office. We love to have fun!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Chip, my brother-n-law, who died in 2020. I miss him every single day and would give anything to have another dinner with him and our family. C.S. Lewis, because his work has influenced my life and my outlook on God, grief, good and evil and love. Brene Brown, because I love her books, podcasts and the work she does with her sisters.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go home for a nice long stretch/yoga/pilates session. Keeps me centered and helps me sleep.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … nice to everyone. I have been told that my whole life.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … This year my family and I went to a concert by the band “The Head and the Heart.” While we were waiting in line for the gates to open, two of the band members, Jonathan Russell and Matt Gervais, came out to the crowd and played an acoustic version of their song, “False Alarm.” They just came right into the middle of the crowd, said hi to everyone and started to play. I almost jumped up and down, but my daughters told me to “just be cool, mom.”
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a concert. Live music is so exciting to me.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … get a tattoo. I am not against them; I just do not want one for myself.
America should be more concerned about … instilling in young people the value of volunteering their time to a good cause. Parents need to model this more so that kids value it when they are older. There are countless organizations and clubs that do so much good in our country, and we are losing numbers at an astonishing rate.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … nail polish. It is ridiculous. And I don’t even wear it most of the time!
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Instagram. It is the only social media outlet I usually pay attention to, and even that is limited.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My father told me when I was very young to do whatever job I had to the best of my ability. He cautioned me to never give my supervisor any reason to not give me a good recommendation. It stuck with me, and I credit my work ethic to my parents – they are the hardest-working people I know.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … music!. Kind of loud, I like to jam out in the car. I do love a good mystery podcast as well.
I always get sentimental when … looking at pictures of my kids when they were babies.
The older I get, the more I realize … truly life is very short. When I look back at my life, the last 50 years, I am astonished at how fast time flies. It is the one thing that you really cannot fully grasp until you are about my age. My family told me to savor every minute with your children because it goes by so fast. It is the truth!
If I had one "do-over," I would … It’s hard to say what I would “do over.” I pretty much believe that things play out just as they should, and I always try to make the best decisions I can with the knowledge I have at the time. How many times do people say “if i knew then what I know now, things would be different.” Well yeah, obviously. I do not understand dwelling on things that do not go as planned. It is all part of life. No regrets. No hard feelings.
My favorite item of clothing is … hard to pick, because anyone that knows me knows I love clothes. But if I had to choose, I would say my old flowered bathrobe. I had to retire it recently because it was becoming threadbare. My husband bought it for me when we were dating, and I wore it all the way up until recently. I will never get rid of it.
If I've learned anything at all … Just be kind people. Be kind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.