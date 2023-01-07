When I was a kid, I wanted to be … A trip to the Shedd Aquarium when I was young sparked an interest in being a marine biologist. I loved the underwater world and all the various forms of life that live in the water. Just the other night I watched a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef because I find it so interesting and relaxing!

What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time doing anything with my family, my husband and daughters especially. We love going to concerts, so that would be first choice.

Christy Woodward, 50, grew up in Springfield and moved to Quincy in 1990 to attend Quincy College. She and her husband Warren “Woody” have been married for 26 years and have two daughters, Caroline, 22, and Jillian, 19. Woodward is the director of volunteer services for Blessing Health System, and has been with Blessing for almost 16 years, with oversight of the volunteer programs which include the Teresa Adams House, Blessing Tea Room, Chaplaincy Program and the Adult and Youth Corps.

