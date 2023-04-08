When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I loved all my teachers from kindergarten through college. Many of them highly influenced and shaped me into the person I am today.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would love to be sitting on the porch of a log cabin in the Smoky Mountains.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I held cue cards for George Clooney when he visited Quincy.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I learn that I made a difference for someone through my words or actions. One never knows what kind of impact you make on another individual. It may be years before you hear anything, but when you do, it is very special.
It really stinks when … people lie. I truly can’t abide lying.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Integrity. I hope that compassionate also would be there.
I always laugh when … I am doing a show at QCT (Quincy Community Theatre). It is a place full of love, respect and laughter.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandpa Lease, Pastor E. J. Otto (both deceased) and my husband, Bill. Bill never got to meet my grandfather, and he was the person who most influenced my life. He lived across the street, so I saw him daily. He worked at so many interesting jobs and carried a card from the king of the hobos. I think Bill and Grandpa would like each other.
Pastor Otto married my parents, baptized and confirmed all three of us kids and married Bill and I. He was the one who set me on the path I walk today with my church. He taught me to love and serve God. I never became a school teacher; however, I have taught Sunday School for 46 years. I have many more questions for both of them.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … have dinner with Bill and talk about our day. I like to read and write at night and work on the many projects that I put off when I was working.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart. I liked making good grades in school.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … My first job was at WGEM, and it lasted 14 years, so I got to meet Willard Scott, Vanna White, Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux on “Days of Our Lives”) and the aforementioned George Clooney when the station brought them in for special events.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to New York and see a Broadway show.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … compromise my beliefs and values.
America should be more concerned about … how we treat and tolerate each other. I am not sure where respect and common decency have gone. We do not seem to tolerate anything; we just resort to violence, blame and hurting each other. I do not believe or even like everything about society, but I certainly would not hurt anyone over their beliefs.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … coffee cups. I collected them when I traveled.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … I use the internet for email and research. I am not a social media person.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My mom always said “pretty is as pretty does, and treat people the way you want to be treated.” Those words of advice have served me well.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Classic Vinyl, 70s on 70. I love all types of music from opera to rap, but mostly great rock and roll.
I always get sentimental when … I get ready to close a show that I have been collaborating on at QCT. About three months of time, you have spent with some extraordinary people creating and staging a show. It makes me wistful when we complete strike.
The older I get, the more I realize … there is still so much I want to learn and do. Top of the list is to write a book.
If I had one "do-over," I would … not have a do-over. Job changes, my choice or not, experiences and people have shaped my life, and I am very happy and satisfied with what is on my life resume.’
My favorite item of clothing is … a plain white, V-neck, long-sleeve sweatshirt that is the perfect weight for spring and autumn to wear without a coat. It never loses its shape and is still snow white. It’s the most comfortable thing I own, and it is at least 30 years old.
If I've learned anything at all … Make God your guide to life. He does much better than I do. Love your family and friends, and let them know how important they are to you.
