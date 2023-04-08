When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I loved all my teachers from kindergarten through college. Many of them highly influenced and shaped me into the person I am today.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would love to be sitting on the porch of a log cabin in the Smoky Mountains.

Quincy native Donna Haire, 62, has been married to William for 41 years. They met at work at WGEM, and she says the best thing she ever did was marry him. Haire is a proud graduate of Quincy Public Schools, John Wood Community College and Culver-Stockton College. She officially retired in December 2022 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. Haire has a younger sister and brother, one niece and four nephews. Her time is spent doing the things she loves at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Quincy Community Theatre, Muddy River Opera Company, Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers and the Villa Kathrine — organizations that are close to her heart.

