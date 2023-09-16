Schrage, Heather

When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a trash collector so I could ride on the back of the trucks.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be relaxing on the deck at the Ozarks or watching my daughter play all of her sports.

Heather Schrage, 35, is an instructional coach at Iles Elementary School and an adjunct instructor at John Wood Community College. She is married to Tim Schrage, and they have one daughter Magnolia, 4. Schrage grew up in Champaign but moved to Quincy to teach and stayed ever since. She likes to exercise, spend time with family and create resources to help teachers.

