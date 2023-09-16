When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a trash collector so I could ride on the back of the trucks.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be relaxing on the deck at the Ozarks or watching my daughter play all of her sports.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 1:58 am
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a trash collector so I could ride on the back of the trucks.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be relaxing on the deck at the Ozarks or watching my daughter play all of her sports.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … A lot of people do not realize that I have my doctorate in special education.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moments are watching my daughter, Magnolia, grow up.
It really stinks when … things don’t go as planned.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Determined.
I always laugh when … kids say the funniest things.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandmother, my grandfather, my mother. Two of the people are gone, and family is so important.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … watch a movie with my family and have a glass of wine.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet until they got to know me.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … meeting Ron Clark from Ron Clark Academy more than once!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take my daughter to Disney World.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit being a teacher. I love the field of education.
America should be more concerned about … the teacher shortage because we need high-quality teachers to create high-impact learning.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … golf balls. My husband plays too much.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … TikTok or Instagram to laugh or be inspired.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Dream BIG! My husband used the phrase during junior golf to inspire his players.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … educational podcasts or XM Radio.
I always get sentimental when … my daughter says “I love you.”
The older I get, the more I realize … that we can only control what is within our circle of control.
If I had one "do-over," … it would be to not go into tanning beds.
My favorite item of clothing is … shirts or outfits from Above Able Boutique. It is a locally-owned boutique near Champaign, Ill., owned by Nicole Gormon. For a 10% discount, use the code HEATHER10 at aboveable.com.
If I've learned anything at all … it is that family is everything and being present is the best present you can give.
Heather Schrage, 35, is an instructional coach at Iles Elementary School and an adjunct instructor at John Wood Community College. She is married to Tim Schrage, and they have one daughter Magnolia, 4. Schrage grew up in Champaign but moved to Quincy to teach and stayed ever since. She likes to exercise, spend time with family and create resources to help teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.