When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I can’t say I had any wild professional dreams as a kid, but boy did I have a great time growing up here!
What would you rather be doing right now? Attending a great auction or hunting or fishing with my family or buddies. For me, that’s a great time.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I attended graduate school for one semester at the University of Southern California film school. Then I worked in the low budget film industry in Los Angeles from 1975 to 1980. Check it out. I have four screen credits on IMDB.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? By far, adopting my sons. I had a merger and acquisition deal. I merged with my wife and acquired them. We dissolved the merger, but my relationship with my son acquisitions couldn’t be better! I love them and am very proud of them. I love you too, Ali!
It really stinks when … people try to control things they can’t control. They usually make fools of themselves in the process.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Reliable.
I always laugh when … I spend quality time with my grandchildren. They are such fun to be with.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My choices are all family. My great-great-great-grandfather Anton Delabar. His was the first German family to come to Quincy in 1833 and opened Quincy’s first brewery. I would love to learn more about the early pioneer days of Quincy. My great-grandfather Joseph Vandenboom. He was a very wealthy man. A co-founder of Moller Vandenboom Lumber, he owned a ranch in Texas, a sheep farm in Alberta, Canada, was an owner of Modern Iron works here and was a stockholder and officer of the Ricker bank. His home at 310 South 16th was designed by Behrensmeyer. He lost it all in the Ricker bank failure. What the (bleep) happened? My grandfather Max Freiburg Sr. We would all have plenty to talk about!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … kick back and relax and read a history book or, like many of us, watch Netflix.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart, fun and a little bit of a troublemaker. I confess that I was one of the guys that released the pig in the high school quad (now Baldwin) with ‘71 spray painted on it!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met a lot of celebrity actors when I lived in LA. Probably the most famous was Raquel Welch. Her boyfriend at the time, Andre Weinfeld, was the director of photography on a film I worked on. She was very approachable and sat around in a director’s chair looking at glossy Italian design magazines.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel to Antarctica or Australia. I have traveled to all 50 states and five continents. I need these last two!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … leave Quincy as my home. I am so comfortable here. I love and am proud of our community, but at the same time, I am embarrassed by our state. Our politicians don’t understand why people are leaving in droves. They are voting with their feet.
America should be more concerned about … Our young people need to get off their electronic devices and spend time in nature. I recently read that a person born today will spend 90% of his/her time indoors. That’s a tragedy. Nature deficit disorder is real. Our children need to appreciate the outdoor world. It’s a fascinating and engaging place.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … duck decoys. I have a few of those.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … outdoor collectible auction sites, news sites and financial sites. I like to know what’s going on.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My Dad told me long ago to always beware of one type of politician. The one who wants to save me. I don’t want or need to be saved. I do just fine on my own, thank you. Politics should not be everywhere like it is now. Remember when “Saturday Night Live” was funny?
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … WTAD in the morning. After all, I am on Mary Griffith’s show with Chuck Scholz once a month. Oldies stations or NPR later in the day.
I always get sentimental when … I spend time at my second home in Meredosia. My family has owned that Smith lake property for over 80 years and three generations. I remember well all the time I have spent there with family and friends. I am deeply attached.
The older I get, the more I realize … to appreciate every day. If my lungs are sucking, my heart is beating and my checks are clearing the bank, then I am just fine!
If I had one "do-over," I would … I never really think about this. I, like most everyone, have made many, many mistakes. I like to think about the adjustments I made to correct those mistakes. Even some of those adjustments are complete failures. I try to be appreciative for what I have and treat everyone I meet with decency and respect.
My favorite item of clothing is … camo clothes worn while hunting through the years. So much enjoyable time with quality people. So much travel and adventure.
If I've learned anything at all … I have to accept that I only have a little control over my own life. My choices affect other people, too, and I need to make my choices with a larger vision in mind. Much easier said than executed. You know the quickest way to make God laugh? Tell Him your plans!
