When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I can’t say I had any wild professional dreams as a kid, but boy did I have a great time growing up here!

What would you rather be doing right now? Attending a great auction or hunting or fishing with my family or buddies. For me, that’s a great time.

Jack Freiburg, who turned 70 in January, is a third generation Quincy independent insurance agent and a sixth-generation Quincyan. Freiburg is proud of his Quincy heritage. Freiburg also is the proud father of three and the grandfather of four. God blessed Freiburg with a kidney transplant on April 21, 2022. He received that kidney from a deceased, or as he prefers, angel donor.

