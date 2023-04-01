When I was a kid, I wanted to … own a mobile home park (my grandma owned one) and a car wash/storage units. I liked the idea of making money 24 hours a day. At the same time, I thought I wanted to stay at home everyday and raise at least six kids.
What would you rather be doing right now? My family and I love the river. We have a river camp, our second home, and I would drop everything and go hang out there. (I can still work from there, too.)
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I ran for Miss Teen Illinois in 1994. Hard to even think I was in a beauty pageant … A friend and I owned and operated Clear Scraps, an acrylic scrapbooking album company, from 2004 to 2008. We shipped scrapbooking supplies worldwide. Our products debuted on QVC in the United Kingdom. We released a line of products, naming them after our kids, which were even sold at Hobby Lobby. It was kind of cool to have went through all that.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Oddly enough, my proudest moments are when I can be a part of the first-time home buyers moment. That moment of “I did it,” “look what I accomplished” is the best ever!
It really stinks when … anyone, especially my kids, says “yeah.” Ugh, it’s “yes.” Even in a text, it makes me envision the “eye roll.”
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Energetic. No doubt. I find that when I get on a topic I am passionate about, I can overwhelm someone.
I always laugh when … I get an opportunity to prank one of my friends. Especially the time I ran into Brandi’s house around 6 a.m. one morning, screaming her name and of course she jumped up and said a few nice words. Oh my, I’m laughing now! I recorded the whole thing and, of course, put it on social media. It’s my way of showing how much I value our friendship.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandma Kay (deceased). Her work ethic was hard to beat. Her business sense is an area I’d love to talk to her more about now that I am older and have more experience to relate to her concepts. I’m sure I got my drive from her, but there is more wisdom I could absolutely capitalize on.
My father-in-law Ace. Again, he has great hands-on business knowledge that I love to listen to. You can take away from someone’s experience and incorporate it into your current business model.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit in bed, fan running and quiet. No TV, windows open, everyone sleeping. So grounding.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I’d imagine everyone thought I’d never make anything of myself. I really don’t know. I was a bit on the wild side, I would have to admit, making my own rules in life.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … At the time, I thought it was great. When we were operating/manufacturing Clear Scraps, Martha Stewart invited us for a meet and greet at a Craft and Hobby Association event in Anaheim, Calif. We met her, and she introduced to us her new scrapbooking line. It does feel rewarding to be on the same playing field with such a well-known person.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go and spend time with my kids. Now that my oldest is 21 and on her own, I cherish any time she is willing to give us to hang out. If any one of them wanted to grab lunch, hungry or not, I’ll be there.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit working. I tell my kids every day to be productive. Being productive gives you that feeling of accomplishment and being proud of yourself.
America should be more concerned about … our children. Oh my, it’s heartbreaking. If they were only older to see what decisions they are making today and how they will affect the rest of their life. Somewhere we all got off the wrong path (although that could be good for “experience”). I hope and pray they find the strength within themselves to figure out what they need to do for everyone’s future. They will be taking care of us someday.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … couponing stuff! Toothpaste. Toothbrushes. Toilet paper. Shampoo. Conditioner. I thoroughly enjoy couponing. Doing math in my head at the stores to stack deals/coupons, to get the best deals is something my brain absolutely needs to decompress from real estate sometimes. Then I donate it all to the Parsons Youth Center and Junior High Shop (anyone who needs it really).
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Telegram – The Freebie Guy. I follow him to find the latest and greatest deals, then I go hunt them down. It’s a challenge. My favorite stores, hands down, in Quincy are Walgreens, CVS and Kohls.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Don’t let the winds of anger blow out the candle of knowledge. A confidant at my office tells me this often when I need to hear it the most. His name is Mr. Roger Riney.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … It depends how my day is going for sure. If I need a stress reliever, it is anything from the ‘80s, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Poison. On a “normal” day, K-Love or 95.3 Christian radio.
I always get sentimental … in movies. I cry in cartoons all the time. I am always making myself the character, and it makes my heart hurt when anyone is sad or gets hurt. I dislike pain and heartache very much for anyone – even cartoon characters.
The older I get, the more I realize … everything in life is run with the same concepts. Put your business model into place, and live your life with the same rules and concepts. You foremost have to have God in your heart to guide you. Your family life, work life, church life is all lived through the same concepts, just in different venues. Find the good in life, and stay positive – through everything. You will be more aware of your decisions, and in time, you will make good habits/choices.
If I had one "do-over," I would … My whole life I have always said I have no regrets. I would not want a do-over in anything. I am blessed God chose me to go through the challenges throughout my life. In turn, I gained the wisdom and strength to possibly help someone who is going through similar situations. I have no doubt I would not be the strong person I am today without every single thing I went through in my past.
My favorite item of clothing is … my yellow jacket. You know when you find something that just fits you and you really don’t care what others think, well, that’s my yellow jacket. It is not professional I am sure with my work attire, but I still wear it.
If I've learned anything at all … Be true to yourself, and always listen to your heart.
