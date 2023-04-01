When I was a kid, I wanted to … own a mobile home park (my grandma owned one) and a car wash/storage units. I liked the idea of making money 24 hours a day. At the same time, I thought I wanted to stay at home everyday and raise at least six kids.

What would you rather be doing right now? My family and I love the river. We have a river camp, our second home, and I would drop everything and go hang out there. (I can still work from there, too.)

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Weisenburger, 45, and her husband Buddy have four children. Weisenburger, who grew up in the Payson/Quincy area, is a full-time Quincy licensed real estate broker and the former owner of the Attic Uniforms (1999 to 2020) and Clear Scraps/Scrappin It (2005 to 2008). She loves to travel and spend time on the river.

