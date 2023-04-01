Jacquelyn “Jackie” Weisenburger, 45, and her husband Buddy have four children. Weisenburger, who grew up in the Payson/Quincy area, is a full-time Quincy licensed real estate broker and the former owner of the Attic Uniforms (1999 to 2020) and Clear Scraps/Scrappin It (2005 to 2008). She loves to travel and spend time on the river.