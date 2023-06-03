When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a paleontologist, even though I can barely spell that now. In sixth grade, we learned about the pyramids, and I was hooked. I thought I was Indiana Jones or something. Even though that was a small spark of my interest, I really truly always knew I wanted to do art in some form. A couple trips to Disney World later, and it completely fueled my love for wanting to be an artist. Walt Disney plays a massive part in my journey.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would most definitely rather be outside at all times. Hiking in the mountains, biking, going to the park with my son, working on the yard or sitting by a body of water … but maybe something other than the Mississippi.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was very obsessed with Elvis Presley when I was younger. I dressed as him for Halloween one year and started collecting anything that had his face on it. I would perform dinner time “concerts” for my family. My grandma always told me I was born in the wrong decade because I was also a big fan of Dean Martin, the Beatles, Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating from the Kansas City Art Institute with my bachelor’s degree in illustration. It was a big accomplishment to make it through my education, and it’s something I will always be proud of.
It really stinks when … people create a stigma around the arts. The “starving artists” stigma, that jobs within the arts are nonexistent or that all we do is “paint pretty pictures” when it really is much more than that. I may not be creating all day everyday like I dreamed of when I was younger, but I am creating opportunities for myself that do exist and that are practical. Someday I will get where I want to be, but the journey to get there is the fun part. Us artists may have to work a bit harder to get there, but it is possible, and people need to not feed into that because the world needs the arts.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Authentic. I used to be shy and occasionally I still worry “what will people think of me?” But I have really grown into a person with an attitude of “I am who I am, and if people don’t like it, so be it.”
I always laugh when … I think about my grandparents. I have three grandparents that have passed, but they were just naturally funny. My grandma would laugh at herself, and I loved that about her. She never took things too seriously. My grandpa was a joker. Whether it was a prank or some corny joke he read in a book, his belly laugh was the best, and those memories always bring a grin to my face.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my Grandma LeNora, my Grandpa Fred and my son Arlo. I would have loved for them to have gotten to know my son and for my son to have gotten to know them and their love.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … be outside with my family. Maybe go for a walk, play with sidewalk chalk or bubbles, followed by dinner together.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet, artsy, athletic. I got voted as “most artistic” in the high school yearbook senior year. I played basketball and ran track until high school where I started to play soccer instead. I really loved playing soccer, but it wasn’t competitive. I did it for the fun of it.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I must still be waiting on this opportunity as I can’t say I have accidentally bumped into a famous person, at least not knowingly. I did meet Danielle Colby from “American Pickers” at an event, and that was pretty neat!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Disney World. I’d do anything for Mickey-shaped food. It just honestly tastes better when it’s shaped like Mickey Mouse.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go see a Taylor Swift concert. This one might get me in some trouble, but I just don’t get the jazz about her music, or pop music in general.
America should be more concerned about … climate change/global warming. Putting all other issues aside, you still have the duty to take care of the environment in which you inhabit. Without it, we don’t survive, plain and simple.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … coffee mugs. I was always trying to look for the coolest-shaped mugs or destination mugs of places I liked or hoped to visit someday. At one point, I had over 50 mugs, but after a couple of moves and downsizing, my collection is smaller but still at an unnecessary amount if I’m being honest.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Instagram or Pinterest. Both are a creative outlet and resource for me.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? To let go of the idea that things could’ve been any other way. We all make mistakes. It’s what we learn from them that matters. Keep moving forward; don’t look back.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … NPR, or a podcast. Some of my favorite podcasts are true crime-related such as Crime Junkie, but I also enjoy podcasts related to my creative practice as well such as Creative Pep Talk with Andy J. Pizza.
I always get sentimental when … I sort through all of my son’s clothes that don’t fit him anymore. It’s exciting yet hard to see his growth. It is exciting because he is growing, learning and coming up with new personality traits every day. It is hard because it reminds me that he will never be this little again.
The older I get, the more I realize … how fast life goes by.
If I had one "do-over," I would … possibly go back to school and be more involved with extracurricular things such as sports, clubs or student activities. I never really loved school, so I was very much an in and out kind of student.
My favorite item of clothing is … my grandma’s sweatshirt. She worked for the Missouri conservation department, and she had a work sweatshirt that had her name and their logo embroidered on it. After she passed, I had a friend create a patch with her handwriting on it to add to the sweatshirt. It’s like wearing a hug.
If I've learned anything at all … My work as an artist has value and worth. Sometimes as an artist it is easy to doubt your worth when you are always seeking approval from others. Know your worth, value your art, do not undercharge yourself, accept a compliment, do not compare yourself to other artists out there and keep learning and striving to be your best.
