When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a paleontologist, even though I can barely spell that now. In sixth grade, we learned about the pyramids, and I was hooked. I thought I was Indiana Jones or something. Even though that was a small spark of my interest, I really truly always knew I wanted to do art in some form. A couple trips to Disney World later, and it completely fueled my love for wanting to be an artist. Walt Disney plays a massive part in my journey.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would most definitely rather be outside at all times. Hiking in the mountains, biking, going to the park with my son, working on the yard or sitting by a body of water … but maybe something other than the Mississippi.

Jaycie Womack Spake, 27, is an illustrator and muralist in Quincy, where she was born and raised. She is married and has a beautiful 16-month-old son who she adores. Womack Spake’s day-to-day job is working as the office and programs manager at Arts Quincy.

