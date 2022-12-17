When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer, the president or Batman. Mostly Batman.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sipping a daiquiri at a seaside café in Key West with my wife.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was in a KISS mimic band when I was in high school.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I’ve had a lot of proud moments in my career, and I’m also proud of my wife’s accomplishments and my family’s. It’s been a good life so far.
It really stinks when … people play the victim. Put on your big boy pants, and take charge.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Versatile.
I always laugh when … I laugh a lot every day, with my grandkids, coworkers, friends. I laugh at myself the most.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Theodore Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Thomas Jefferson. Outsized personalities who never stopped learning, developed talents in many fields and stood tall when the going got tough.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … just come home.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … kind of a nerd, but not an idiot.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … head to the beach for a week with my wife, my family and a few friends.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … retire. I know that what I’m doing at Chaddock is having a positive impact on children and families’ lives across the country every day, and I hope I’m doing it for a long time.
America should be more concerned about … Americans’ growing distrust of America. People who use labels as a substitute for independent thinking, believe everything they read or hear as long as it reinforces their suspicions and want to cheat and use violence when they don’t get their way are rotting our country from the inside out.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … books. I still have almost every book and comic book I’ve owned since I was a kid.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … dumpaday.com. Funny, funny stuff.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Use your potential, whatever it is. Use it to the full. And find someone to love who loves you back.” – Milton Ehrlich, psychologist and poet, interviewed on NPR.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Sammy Hagar, Tony Bennett or NPR.
I always get sentimental when … I hear “What A Wonderful World,” my favorite song.
The older I get, the more I realize … most of our dramas today will fade and be replaced by new dramas tomorrow. Don’t blow with the wind; stay the course.
If I had one "do-over," I would … not change a thing.
If I've learned anything at all … in the long run, only a few things in our lives really matter. Focus on those things.
