John Gebhardt, 77, is retired educational media staff from John Wood Community College, other colleges and one hospital and retired Air Force (active duty and reserves/audiovisual tech, motion picture and TV producer and commander). Gebhardt is married, with no kids. He grew up in rural Wisconsin, was the last graduate of a one-room school and was in a high school graduating class of 33. He earned a bachelor's degree in tech ag with a journalism minor, joined the Air Force versus being drafted and earned a master's in educational media after seven years of military service.