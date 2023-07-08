When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a farmer, as that is what I was doing when I grew up.
What would you rather be doing right now? Fishing or farming.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … in addition to my civilian career as a media person at John Wood Community College, when I joined the Air Force (versus being drafted), I was a pavement maintenance specialist (learning how to build roads, filling potholes with asphalt and driving a trash pickup truck) then served as an audiovisual media specialist (SSgt) before becoming an officer serving as a motion picture producer/writer and a multimedia producer/audiovisual officer for the bicentennial. Then served in the Air Force Reserves as a TV producer/writer, audiovisual officer and commander.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Producing a five screen, 15 slide projector “History of the Air Force” show for the Armed Forces Bicentennial Caravan Project. The show won a gold medal in the history category in the New York TV and Multimedia Festival.
It really stinks when … people don’t stop at a stop sign.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Honest.
I always laugh when … we have a good joke at the end of our Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis meetings.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Two retired military folks and their wives that I have known over the years. Both have since passed away.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit back and read the paper or watch TV.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … shy and would become a farmer.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I produced a motion picture spot for the Air Force Commander’s Call on donating to the combined federal campaign where I used the four-star Gen. Jack Catton, Commander of the Air Force Logistics Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … be with friends.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … leave Quincy, Ill.
America should be more concerned about … losing the very freedoms we now have by forgetting who the enemies are (from within and without) that want to take away these basic freedoms.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … food. I have my own garden.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … email to see who has contacted me.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Volunteer in projects that benefit the community.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … easy listening music or the Mary Griffith Show or NPR.
I always get sentimental when … watching old movies that have a good story where the downtrodden wins out.
The older I get, the more I realize … perhaps I could have made a difference if I had gotten involved at an earlier age.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have maybe become a farmer.
My favorite item of clothing is … my military Class A uniform that shows off the medals I have earned during my military career.
If I've learned anything at all … it is to be honest in all my dealings. Honesty is always the best policy – even when it can be used against you.
