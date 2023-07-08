When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a farmer, as that is what I was doing when I grew up.

What would you rather be doing right now? Fishing or farming.

John Gebhardt, 77, is retired educational media staff from John Wood Community College, other colleges and one hospital and retired Air Force (active duty and reserves/audiovisual tech, motion picture and TV producer and commander). Gebhardt is married, with no kids. He grew up in rural Wisconsin, was the last graduate of a one-room school and was in a high school graduating class of 33. He earned a bachelor's degree in tech ag with a journalism minor, joined the Air Force versus being drafted and earned a master's in educational media after seven years of military service.

