When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional dancer. Dance and tumbling were my favorite, and I still enjoy dancing.
What would you rather be doing right now? Anything outside in a warm weather location. I’m ready for winter to be over!
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I took a trip to California with my dance company to train in aerial dance.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Reaching my 15-year mark at Quincy Medical Group was pretty fantastic! If you would have asked my 25-year-old self if I would work there for 15 years, my answer probably would have been no. But I love working for QMG and also enjoy my job.
It really stinks when … people are lazy or negative. Two of my biggest pet peeves. I learned from a young age to work hard and be as positive as possible. Make lemonade!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Genuine.
I always laugh when … It doesn’t take much to make me laugh. That’s something we do in our house every day. Terrible jokes, silly dances, crazy kid faces. Love them all!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? There are so many people I would love to meet and learn more about. Betty White – she’s such an amazing person with a big heart, a big sense of humor and a love for people. My Grandad B – I was very young when he passed away, and I would love to get to know him.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … come home, put on some comfy clothes, cook a yummy meal and hang out with my family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a little shy and easygoing.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Hanging out with Jackie Joyner-Kersee during the Heptathlon of Healthy Habits and Bridge the Gap was pretty great!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take a little trip with my family, go on a dinner date, just to name a couple.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … jump out of an airplane.
America should be more concerned about … the basics. Kindness, hard work, the understanding of differences and beliefs.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … shoes.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … my bank account and the Weather Channel. I’m pretty boring.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My parents taught me so many wonderful lessons. You earn what you work for, and treat others with kindness/respect — the way you want to be treated. Help others whenever you are able.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Dave Matthews Band.
I always get sentimental when … I get kid kisses and snuggles.
The older I get, the more I realize … don’t sweat the small stuff, and if something isn’t important and doesn’t bring you joy, make a change.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … I don’t like to think of do-overs. Life isn’t always pretty and perfect, but that’s what makes us who we are.
My favorite item of clothing is … I don’t have one particular favorite item. In the winter, it’s anything that’s comfy and cozy.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s listen. You never know what you will learn, discover or uncover if you choose to really listen and understand.
