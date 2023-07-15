Kate Rodemich, 39, was born and raised in Quincy and works at Quincy Public Schools Foundation-Dream Big. She enjoys spending time with family, friends and her soft-coated wheaten terrier, Baxter. Rodemich enjoys reading, the arts, cooking, working out and photography in her free time. She is passionate about helping the Quincy community to grow and prosper. Rodemich is an active member of the Quincy Service League and has served in various chair positions.