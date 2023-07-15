When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a costume designer because of movies like “Clueless” and “Titanic.” I loved how the clothes told a story.
What would you rather be doing right now? Reading or working out.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … in junior high, I had a William Shakespeare unit study in English class. We studied the play “Romeo and Juliet.” It was exciting to study as I was already a big fan of Shakespeare and because of Baz Lurhmann’s “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” film with Leonardo DiCaprio. I aced the entire study.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating college. It was an achievement that I will always be proud of because of my determination and hard work.
It really stinks when … people make commitments and don’t follow through.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Genuine.
I always laugh when … I’m around my family. Whatever we’re laughing about is always funnier than it should be.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandmother, Ethel Morgan, because it was always fun to spend time with her. She always had great advice and told me stories about our family. She always had something sweet to eat, such as a pie or cake. My favorite thing was going over to her house on Friday nights, having dinner, playing board games and watching “The Golden Girls.”
Dolly Parton because she is incredible. She is a self-made woman. She’s a singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist and businesswoman. I was first introduced to Dolly when I watched the movie “Steel Magnolias,” and it is still one of my favorites.
Lin-Manuel Miranda because he has revolutionized musical theater, and I recommend watching his directorial debut, “Tick Tick Boom,” on Netflix.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … unwind by reading, watching a movie, doing yoga or spending time outside and walking the dog.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … timid and quiet. So many things have changed since high school. It is the experiences in life that I am grateful for. It’s what allows us to learn and grow.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … In my senior year of high school, the QHS Music Department went to Disney World after Christmas and rang in the new year. The choir sang with Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton on the first night. It was a childhood dream come true!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go see “The Phantom of the Opera” one last time on Broadway. It was a phenomenal show and made me fall in love with musical theatre.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … ever invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum. There’s too much risk involved.
America should be more concerned about … the direction our country is going.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … yoga pants.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Instagram.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? There is no secret to success. It comes from hard work, preparation and learning from failure. It’s the trial and error of mistakes that we learn and evolve from.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … show tunes or anything from the ‘80s, ‘90s or early 2000s.
I always get sentimental when … I am looking through family photos and recalling memories.
The older I get, the more I realize … you shouldn’t worry about the small things. Usually, things will work out.
If I had one "do-over," I would … learn to slow down. Not everything needs to happen when you’re of a certain age. It will happen when the time is right.
My favorite item of clothing is … my recent discovery. It’s a onesie overall. It’s soft and comfy with pockets. It can be worn throughout the year with many different styles and layerings.
If I've learned anything at all … You’re never too old to learn or try something new. Take advantage of opportunities. You never know what they can lead to.
