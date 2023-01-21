When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I’ve always wanted to be a teacher because I loved school, always helped my teachers and loved being around children.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting on my deck at the lake reading a book.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I get nervous when I have to speak in front of adults.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I received my diploma at Quincy University.
It really stinks when … people don’t tell the truth.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Giving.
I always laugh when … my kids get tickled at something I said or did.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, because I miss her terribly and would give anything for another moment with her. Mother Teresa, because I have so much respect for the love and kindness she showed to people. Ron Clark, because he is an amazing educator.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go for a walk.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Lou Brock. He and his wife were eating at Tony’s Old Place one night, and I was sitting in the booth next to them.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Disney World.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … stop working.
America should be more concerned about … being kind, respectful and working together because the world seems to be full of hate and division.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … holiday decorations.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Pinterest to find new teacher ideas and recipes.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Just continue to be yourself no matter what others say or think – from Amy Valeu, a co-worker.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … K-Love.
I always get sentimental when … a former student writes a positive note to me or sees me in public and gives me a hug.
The older I get, the more I realize … how important family is.
If I had one "do-over," I would … go to college right after high school.
My favorite item of clothing is … an Iowa State sweatshirt. My daughter played soccer for Iowa State, and I loved traveling all over the United States watching her play.
If I've learned anything at all … Live every moment like it’s my last, and don’t take anything for granted.
Kathy Womack, 55, has been married to her husband Paul for 36 years. She has three daughters, three sons-in-law, a granddaughter and a grandson. Womack is in her 19th year of teaching first grade.
