When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Honestly, I don’t really remember. My parents would tease me I should become a lawyer because I always tried to argue any point.
What would you rather be doing right now? Enjoying a nice relaxing vacation with family or watching a good movie.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I enjoy Hallmark movies, especially around Christmas.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I’ve been fortunate to have many proud moments. Receiving my MBA definitely sticks out as one of them.
It really stinks when … people are rude. Kindness goes a long way.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Friend. I’m not always the most outgoing person in a room, but I will always try to be friendly.
I always laugh when … I get together with friends and family. We like to have a good time.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandma Pat and Grandpa Ted because they were adventurous and always had a good story to tell. My Grandpa Euwer because he passed when I was young and I don’t remember him.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … kick my feet up and hear about my kids’ day.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … Hopefully they thought I was kind and funny.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I remember one time I was at a St. Louis Cardinals game, and I walked right past Brad Thompson. I had to do a double-take to make sure it was really him. My wife teases me because I got so excited.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a trip with family and friends.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … live in a large city. I prefer a small local feel.
America should be more concerned about … treating each other with dignity and respect. This would eliminate a lot of the negative things we hear about.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … socks. I’m constantly getting them as gifts from my kids and family.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … sports pages. I love sports and statistics.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Be kind, and treat others as you want to be treated. It’s the golden rule, and I grew up with those values.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … country or Christian music.
I always get sentimental when … I watch “Remember the Titans.” It’s one of my favorite movies.
The older I get, the more I realize … my parents actually did know what they were talking about.
If I had one "do-over," I would … (change) nothing. Everything happens for a reason, even if we don’t understand why.
My favorite item of clothing is … a hat I purchased while on a high school trip to Atlanta. I’ve had it over half of my life, and I still wear it on occasion.
If I've learned anything at all … try hard, and don’t be afraid to take a few risks. Some of the best things in my life have come from stepping out of my comfort zone.
Kevin Williams, 36, is married to Karilyn Williams, and the couple have three children — Lily, Luke and Audrey. Williams is the area director of Quincy Catholic Charities. He was born in Colorado but raised in Quincy since third grade. Williams enjoys spending time with family and attending local sporting and fine art events.
