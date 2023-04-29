When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Honestly, I don’t really remember. My parents would tease me I should become a lawyer because I always tried to argue any point.

What would you rather be doing right now? Enjoying a nice relaxing vacation with family or watching a good movie.

Kevin Williams, 36, is married to Karilyn Williams, and the couple have three children — Lily, Luke and Audrey. Williams is the area director of Quincy Catholic Charities. He was born in Colorado but raised in Quincy since third grade. Williams enjoys spending time with family and attending local sporting and fine art events.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.