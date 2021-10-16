When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I always wanted to do hair. I would do my Barbies’ hair (cut them, too) and all my friends’ hair for dances in high school.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love what I’m doing! (but maybe more free time to spend with my family and friends)
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I would love to learn to play the drums (and play in a girls band)!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? March 18, Jan. 6 and April 30 — my granddaughters’ births.
It really stinks when … there’s a no show or late cancellation for an appointment at my salon/spa.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Entrepreneur (or “influencer” per Erica Markert).
I always laugh when … I hear a child or baby laugh.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Dad (we didn’t have a lot of adult dinners before he passed in 1998), my Grandma Meyers to tell her she was right about so many things (She was very wise and insightful.) and God to ask how we can change this world.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … because of my job (standing), I would say get off my feet, bubble bath, glass of wine.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … “fun party girl.”
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Tabatha Coffey, Australian hairstylist, life and business coach. I met her while I was educating with Matrix. Derek Thomas, a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs. I met him after a game at Quincy’s bar in K.C. and got his autograph and a picture. (He died a couple years after that in a car accident).
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a Chiefs game or concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit my job!
America should be more concerned about … the Earth and how we need to start taking care of it. Recycle. Reuse. Simplify.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … coffee pods and shoes.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook/Instagram usually to advertise our work from the salon/spa.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Nicholas French, a renowned hairstylist, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.”
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Music is my therapy, and it depends on my day. I like all music except heavy metal and rap. I want to be able to understand what they’re singing.
I always get sentimental when … I see others sad.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is precious. Live every day like it’s your last.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have studied the business side of the beauty industry before I did.
My favorite item of clothing is … my “faith” necklace. My boyfriend, Dan Reische, bought it for me. I loved it so much I got a tattoo of it on my arm.
If I've learned anything at all … We all need God as our Lord and Savior! Through Him, and only Him, do we find peace.
