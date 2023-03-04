When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher and a mom with four kids. I’ve always loved kids, and I guess teaching is a way to enjoy them even at work. I have a report I did in third grade, and that’s what it said. I am thrilled with how things turned out.
What would you rather be doing right now? I always would rather be at the beach with my family and a book in my hand. I love the relaxed atmosphere that the South and beach give off.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am not a social butterfly, and I have near panic attacks when I have to talk in front of groups of people. If I am comfortable, then I tend to talk, a lot, but I also can shut down completely if I am overwhelmed or feel out of place.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating college and starting my career in education. I was already in my later 30s and worked full-time with three kids at home while finishing my education.
It really stinks when … I see or hear someone being hurtful about someone else. Especially adults to children. This includes ignoring them or not including them in activities because they are different.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Organized.
I always laugh when … my 6-year-old says the darnedest things. He comes up with the best stuff, and he makes me laugh every day. I swear he’s an 87-year-old man in his little kid body sometimes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Mary, Queen of Scots, because I would love to talk to her about how she felt during all the crazy that was her life. I feel like she would have a great story to tell from her point of view. Noah. Hearing how he felt when God spoke to him about the flood and when people ridiculed him would really be an eye-opener. Laura Ingalls Wilder. I would love to talk to her about her family and the life she led. Her books are amazing, but her real life is so much more than people realize.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax at home with my family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … weird.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … When he came to Quincy, I took my kids to see Corey Fogelmanis. He played Farkle Minkus on “Girl Meets World.”
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … see my grandbaby. They live out of town, and I don’t see them nearly enough.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … skydive. The thought of anything of the sort makes me sick. I’m honestly a scaredy cat. This list could be very long.
America should be more concerned about … education. We need to be teaching children how to live in the world. Parents need to be a part of their child’s education, and teachers and parents should work together to make sure they get the support they need. Education (school) should be teaching our children what they need to be successful and not worried about all this extra stuff they want to push. Lifestyles and opinions shouldn’t be taught. Facts and actual history and going back to the basics.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … I have too many organizational bins, according to a lot of people. I don’t think I have enough.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Snapchat. I snap my best friend who lives in Texas daily. It is nice to see her face and hear her voice, and a call isn’t always an option.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My grandma said once “is it really a big deal who is right?” when referring to fighting with a spouse. I kind of feel like it is, but I see her point, too.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … if I can find it, almost anything from the ‘90s.
I always get sentimental when … I think about my childhood memories and my grandparents.
The older I get, the more I realize … how quickly time passes and what is really important. I try not to stress the small things as much.
If I had one "do-over," I would … be a better mother to my oldest daughter. I was so young and still learning about life. I would love to know what I know now and use the knowledge to create a better relationship between us.
My favorite item of clothing is … flip flops are literally my favorite thing. I cannot stand to have my feet stuck in shoes. As soon as it hits 50, my flip flops come out!
If I've learned anything at all … I have learned not to sweat the small stuff. Enjoy the little things and just let the negative slide on by. It’s a work in progress.
Kristie Leaphart, 43, works at Rooney Elementary School in the library. She is married with four children and two granddaughters. Leaphart grew up mostly in the Hannibal, Mo., area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.