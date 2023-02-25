When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a hairstylist. I love different hairstyles, colors and love to experiment. Also, I love helping people and seeing them happy.

What would you rather be doing right now? Laying on a beach down South somewhere relaxing.

Lena R. Jones works at Blessing Hospital as a financial account specialist. She is married with a host of grandchildren. Jones was born and raised in Macon, Mo.

