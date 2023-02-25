When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a hairstylist. I love different hairstyles, colors and love to experiment. Also, I love helping people and seeing them happy.
What would you rather be doing right now? Laying on a beach down South somewhere relaxing.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I love most seafood.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my grandchildren were born.
It really stinks when … people don’t wash their hands after they use the restroom, before they leave the restroom.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Smiley.
I always laugh when … I see people stumble and look around to see who’s watching.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jennifer Hudson, Oprah and Michelle Obama. I could learn a lot from them and feel comfortable around them.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … come home, put my comfy clothes on and just sit awhile with all devices turned off.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … pretty.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a Le'Andria Johnson concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … give it all away.
America should be more concerned about … the state of this country. It’s in hiatus.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … candy.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Pinterest.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The Golden Rule – treat others the way you want to be treated – from my mom.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … smooth groove music/gospel.
I always get sentimental when … I think of my brothers that have passed away.
The older I get, the more I realize … we should not sweat the small stuff.
If I had one "do-over," I would … raise my children a little differently.
My favorite item of clothing is … blue jeans. I love blue jeans with a cute top and a little cute heel.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s that life stops for no one. Enjoy each and every moment with your loved ones.
Lena R. Jones works at Blessing Hospital as a financial account specialist. She is married with a host of grandchildren. Jones was born and raised in Macon, Mo.
