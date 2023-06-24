When I was a kid, I … wish we would have kept a piano, but I thought it was a male instrument because Liberace was popular at that time. I still wish I had learned to play.

What would you rather be doing right now? Relaxing on a condo balcony, on the beach at Marco Island or Puerto Rico at Casa Hines watching the sunset with my husband and a few friends with a cool refreshment or two. Now that could be a lifetime hobby.

Linda Berry, 77, has been married to Ed for 56 years. They have a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Kelly, who live in St. Louis, and two beautiful college-age granddaughters, Quinn and Reese, who grew up too fast. Berry is a retired radiologic technologist who worked 25 years at St. Mary Hospital and finished her career at Blessing Hospital.

