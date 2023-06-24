When I was a kid, I … wish we would have kept a piano, but I thought it was a male instrument because Liberace was popular at that time. I still wish I had learned to play.
What would you rather be doing right now? Relaxing on a condo balcony, on the beach at Marco Island or Puerto Rico at Casa Hines watching the sunset with my husband and a few friends with a cool refreshment or two. Now that could be a lifetime hobby.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was a percussionist and drum major in high school. Fun times.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Welcoming our son home from the Gulf War.
It really stinks when … people don’t clean up after themselves.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Persistent.
I always laugh when … I hear babies giggle.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom. I have thought of so many questions I should have asked when she was still with us. Linda lee. We miss her so much and had such great times together. The artist who etched the aerial picture of Quincy in 1878 to ask what it was like to see Quincy from the air and what it was like living during that time period.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take my shoes off, put my feet up and just be – and maybe take a nap.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … fun and could make people laugh. I guess I should have been a clown.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … while in the band in high school we played in Washington Park when President Johnson made a stop. He brushed past my uniform while heading up to the bandstand. I guess I was impressed. After all, he was the president.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … see more of the United States. There is such beauty in our own country I would like to see and experience firsthand.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … spend it all, but I wouldn’t mind trying.
America should be more concerned about … honoring the sanctity of life. I fear for the direction the world is going. We are losing human contact, empathy and good old fashioned common sense.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … clothes. I know I should purge more frequently.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook, but it can be addictive.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Don’t wish your life away” from my Grandma Hopkins.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Fox News or music from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
I always get sentimental when … I hear of others’ misfortunes. There is too much sadness in the world.
The older I get, the more I realize … we will not live forever.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have spent more time listening and visiting.
My favorite item of clothing is … not just one thing, but lightweight sweatsuits can be so cozy and comfortable.
If I've learned anything at all … Life is challenging, but sharing it with family and friends is awesome.
Linda Berry, 77, has been married to Ed for 56 years. They have a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Kelly, who live in St. Louis, and two beautiful college-age granddaughters, Quinn and Reese, who grew up too fast. Berry is a retired radiologic technologist who worked 25 years at St. Mary Hospital and finished her career at Blessing Hospital.
