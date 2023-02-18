When I was a kid, I wanted to be … the first woman to ever play in the Major Leagues. I had a mean arm and thought I could be a pitcher in the big leagues.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love to travel and see the world. There’s plenty more I need to see.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I try to help one random person each day without them being able to give back to me. Sometimes, they don’t even know it was me.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Opening the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center for all older people in our area.
It really stinks when … people don’t treat each other with respect.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate.
I always laugh when … I see kids roll their eyes at older people. Be careful, children. You’ll get old one day, too, and it happens in the blink of an eye.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My birth mother and father (I was adopted and recently learned who my birth parents were – both deceased.). My mother, so she could meet the people who gave me up for adoption.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … read a good book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … hilarious.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I was in an elevator with Walter Cronkite and Nancy Dickerson in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention in 1968. I was there for a school conference.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … be with all the wonderful people I met along the way in my life.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … be any different than I am.
America should be more concerned about … customer service. It’s not easy being old and trying to navigate “old people business.” Even though we are retired, we don’t have two to three hours to sit and listen to music while we wait for you to answer our questions.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … toilet paper. “Fool me once …”
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … several news sites to see what’s happening out there.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My mother told me to go early, stay late, work hard. I listened well.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … news. I’m a news junkie.
I always get sentimental when … little kids hug me.
The older I get, the more I realize … old age comes sooner than you think. Take care of your body and mind so you can enjoy your later years.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have taken better care of my back!
My favorite item of clothing is … a T-shirt with Pope John Paul’s picture on it. I got it in California in 1987 when I took my aunt to see him. She thought it was sacrilegious.
If I've learned anything at all … Be kind to one another always, no matter what.
Lynn Niewohner, 70, worked with the elderly for 44 years until she became one. Then she retired, and it’s the best job she ever had. Niewohner is a native Quincyan.
