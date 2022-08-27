When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an attorney because they got to wear a suit every day!
What would you rather be doing right now? I love to be outside riding side by sides and four-wheelers and spending time with my grandkids.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … Most people do not know that I had a time in my life that I was homeless and that gives me motivation to help others and be thankful for every day.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Proud to be the first in my family to earn my master’s degree.
It really stinks when … people do not reply to my text message or email.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Organized.
I always laugh when … I feel comfortable, but mostly at animal TikToks.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, my best friend Barb and my daughter. They are my biggest motivators. I have lost my mother and my best friend, but they remain in my heart and on my mind. My daughter has been the fire that consistently burns since the day she was born, pushing me to achieve greater things.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … watch Netflix or swing on the porch.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … funny and a bit of a risk-taker.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Evander Holyfield. I met him in an elevator in Atlanta, Georgia, when I was at a conference there. He was there at a birthday party for the mayor.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go scuba diving in the Caribbean again.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … skydive.
America should be more concerned about … housing, the homeless population and mental health. All three go hand-in-hand, and we need more awareness, partnerships and collaborations to target the issue and create solutions.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … Chapstick. I have one in my desk, purse, beside my bed, in the living room and in my car so I always have it no matter what.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … TikTok because it makes me laugh, and I am a firm believer that you need a good laugh every single day.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My sister said it’s okay to be upset with someone as long as they know you still love them.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … iHeart radio 88.5 Christian station.
I always get sentimental when … I speak about my struggles in life and what I have overcome to get where I am today. When I tell other people’s stories, it often hits home with me, which is why I am so passionate about the work I do at the YWCA.
The older I get, the more I realize … cleaning my house is not that important.
If I had one "do-over," I would … make sure my daughter wore her retainer after getting braces off.
My favorite item of clothing is … my cozy tie-dye hoodie. I got it in Colorado. My niece Taylor laughs at me for wearing it all the time at home, but it is so comfortable. I love it.
If I've learned anything at all … it is not to judge someone by their past or appearance. People can make changes in their life, and we all deserve second chances.
