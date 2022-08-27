When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an attorney because they got to wear a suit every day!

What would you rather be doing right now? I love to be outside riding side by sides and four-wheelers and spending time with my grandkids.

Maria Rench, 44, is the executive director for YMCA Quincy. Rench loves working in the nonprofit sector and being able to help people of all walks of life. She lives with her husband and youngest child,, and they also have three adult children who live in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.