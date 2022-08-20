When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a farmer. I grew up around my grandpa farming.
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time with family golfing or hunting.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I watch Hallmark videos with my wife.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Having two QJHS wrestlers wrestling for a state championship the same year, with one of them winning it.
It really stinks when … moles get in my front yard and tear it up!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Competitive.
I always laugh when … the Cardinals beat the Cubs.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my two grandpas and grandma that have passed away. I really enjoyed listening to all their interesting stories.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit in my chair and watch a Cardinal game.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … very outgoing and loved to have fun.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I was able to sit with Mike Shannon during a Cardinal game when he was broadcasting the game.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a Cardinal game with family and friends.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … stop being who I am.
America should be more concerned about … treating people with respect. Realizing that your opinion might not match up with your neighbors, but that’s ok. Learning to listen and problem solve. Most importantly, bringing back family values.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … fruits and vegetables, because we do our own gardening and canning.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … sports and weather. I enjoy checking scores in all sports and paying attention to the weather.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? That family is the most important thing that I have. I would hear my grandparents talking about that all the time.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … country music.
I always get sentimental when … my daughter Cora says “Daddy, can I please have that new toy pretty please.” Gets me every time.
The older I get, the more I realize … I do not recover as quickly after a hard wrestling practice.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have played golf in high school.
My favorite item of clothing is … a Cardinal hat and jersey. When I have my Cardinal hat and jersey on, that usually means I’m on my way to Busch Stadium.
If I've learned anything at all … slow down and spend more time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.