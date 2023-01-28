When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer. My husband will tell you that I am good at winning arguments. I’ve always been a planner, very organized, articulate and want to help people.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be a travel writer or travel fixer for Rick Steves. Last year, I obtained an art history degree. I am very passionate about religious art and history and spend my free time traveling to see and learn more about the works of art I read about every night. I would love to do that for a living.

Selena Stegeman, 52, was born and raised in Quincy and earned an undergraduate degree and master's in business administration at Quincy University. Married for 34 years to Kent Stegeman, she has two children, Peyton Stegeman, a senior at Illinois College, and Jordan Stegeman, a teacher at an international school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stegeman worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for more than 20 years and now works at Quincy Medical Group.

