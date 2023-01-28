When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer. My husband will tell you that I am good at winning arguments. I’ve always been a planner, very organized, articulate and want to help people.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be a travel writer or travel fixer for Rick Steves. Last year, I obtained an art history degree. I am very passionate about religious art and history and spend my free time traveling to see and learn more about the works of art I read about every night. I would love to do that for a living.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … while I am very physically active and teach fitness classes, I am apparently a big klutz. In January 2022, I broke my right arm tripping on a cobblestone, and then six months later, I broke my left hand in a biking accident. I am proud to say it hasn’t stopped me from getting back on my bike and forging ahead.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Getting my art history degree. I worked on it for eight years while working full-time and raising a family. It was very hard but meant a lot to me personally. While I will likely never use it to make a living, it has enriched my life substantially.
It really stinks when … people are unkind. There is no reason for it. That behavior crushes everything associated with it.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Curious. I am a lifelong learner and am always trying to learn and grow as a human being.
I always laugh when … my husband tells his horrible dad jokes. Sometimes they are too bad to laugh, but every once in a while, he has a good one.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mother would be first. I miss her terribly since her death and have so many things I’d like to tell her as an adult. I’d like my grandmother and daughter to join us so we can share a multi-generational conversation on how the world has changed and what we can teach each other.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... ride my bike from my home near John Wood Community College to Ursa. It’s an opportunity to clear my head, think through any challenges I have and come back to positive thoughts. There is nothing more free than riding a bike.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart and nerdy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Rick Steves in a restaurant in Rome. My great passion is travel. He is the European master of travel writing and is an art nerd just like me. To me, he is a rock star!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a concert. I love live music. My favorite is anything I can dance to.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … buy a fancy car or purse. I would spend all the money on travel experiences instead of buying things. Experiences last a lifetime.
America should be more concerned about … the debt we have. We cannot continue to spend more money than we collect. I don’t do that in my life. I have a budget and stay within those limits. The government should be responsible enough to do the same.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … I have a lot of books. I read a lot, and it’s my go-to purchase when I shop or travel.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … travel sites. I love to see images of exotic places. I have so many places on my bucket list!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? You are not always someone’s cup of tea. Not everyone has to like you or agree with you. It’s OK to respectfully disagree and still have a relationship with someone.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Madonna. She’s the queen. I love dance music. It lifts my day.
I always get sentimental when … I look in the mirror, and I see my mother. I look just like her and miss her since she passed away.
The older I get, the more I realize .. time is short. You cannot delay the priorities in your life. Do it now. Hug your loved ones. Travel the world. Take risks. You may not have your health tomorrow.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have lived abroad.
My favorite item of clothing is … a ring that I bought in Florence 15 years ago on the Ponte Vecchio. It is a gold fleur de lis. Last year I broke my arm in Rome. When I went to the hospital, my arm was so swollen they had to cut the ring off my hand. I haven’t seen the ring since then. When I was in Florence recently, I bought a new one. When I look at the ring, I’m reminded of many happy experiences. It makes me smile. This ring will go with me to the grave.
If I've learned anything at all … I’m going to quote my favorite Pink song: “You throw your head back, and you spit in the wind. Let the walls crack, ‘cause it lets the light in. Let ‘em drag you through hell. They can’t tell you to change who you are. That’s all I know so far. And when the storm’s out, you run in the rain. Put your sword down, dive right into the pain. Stay unfiltered and loud. You’ll be proud of that skin full of scars. That’s all I know so far.”
Selena Stegeman, 52, was born and raised in Quincy and earned an undergraduate degree and master's in business administration at Quincy University. Married for 34 years to Kent Stegeman, she has two children, Peyton Stegeman, a senior at Illinois College, and Jordan Stegeman, a teacher at an international school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stegeman worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for more than 20 years and now works at Quincy Medical Group.
