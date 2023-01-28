Selena Stegeman, 52, was born and raised in Quincy and earned an undergraduate degree and master's in business administration at Quincy University. Married for 34 years to Kent Stegeman, she has two children, Peyton Stegeman, a senior at Illinois College, and Jordan Stegeman, a teacher at an international school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Stegeman worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for more than 20 years and now works at Quincy Medical Group.