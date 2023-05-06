When I was a kid, I wanted to … work in a bakery. One of my favorite places to visit was a small, private bakery in St. Peter, Minnesota. It all looked so beautiful and smelled delicious!

What would you rather be doing right now? I still love to swim, and I enjoy boating; although, I do find painting a relaxing hobby.

Sheri Busse, owner of Emerald City Jewelers, just celebrated her birthday and said people “wouldn’t believe” it if she told her age. Busse is an Iowa girl with a degree from Iowa State University in art and design and an emphasis in clay, metal and wood. (Obviously metal work was her favorite.) She loved to swim, waterski and lifeguard as a kid, then followed in her father’s footsteps and started her own business.

