When I was a kid, I wanted to … work in a bakery. One of my favorite places to visit was a small, private bakery in St. Peter, Minnesota. It all looked so beautiful and smelled delicious!
What would you rather be doing right now? I still love to swim, and I enjoy boating; although, I do find painting a relaxing hobby.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I took voice lessons just to sing karaoke. Also, I cleaned fish for extra cash in the summers growing up. I am very fast at clearing bullheads, and I can even filet a crappie!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When Cornerstone Foundation for Families awarded Emerald City Jewelers as the Humanitarian Business of the Year and the ribbon cutting at my new Maine Street location.
It really stinks when … I find staples in the carpet. (Just put them in the trash can, please!)
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Fun! (is this really a dating app questionnaire?)
I always laugh when … it’s hard to pick a single time. I am “quick to laugh.” I look for things to delight in nearly all the time. I usually laugh at puns.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My three people have passed on. My cousin Donna because she was a blast. We were the same age as kids, and she lived on a farm. I would leave the city for a week each summer and spend time in the country. Oh, the stories I could tell … another day for that. My dad because I bet he has some great stories to share and my brother Todd. I just need to see him.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … have a glass of wine in a fancy glass on my deck.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … artistic.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Mickey Rooney (the Wizard) and Eartha Kitt (the wicked witch) in a performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at a theater in Ohio. I was so thrilled I had tears running down my face like a young girl seeing Elvis. If you don’t believe me, ask Kirsten. She was there.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … fly to Paris to dine at the Eiffel Tower.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … keep it all for myself.
America should be more concerned about … kindness and our responsibility to our future generations and looking in the mirror when we criticize someone.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … cheese of all flavors — shredded, bricks, crumbles and spreads.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … the weather. Remember, I come from Iowa, and the weather is always changing.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My mother said if you can’t say anything nice about someone, say nothing at all.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … self-improvement audiobooks.
I always get sentimental when … I see my children with their children.
The older I get, the more I realize … that all the forgetfulness of old age is a real thing. If nothing changes, nothing changes. I really can’t wear the same styles as I did when I was 20 (although they are still in my closet).
If I had one "do-over," I would … do it all again.
My favorite item of clothing is … a fabric purse. The pattern was drawn by my dad, cut out of fabric by my mother and sewn by my younger sister. It was given on my first birthday away from home at college. They drove two hours to surprise me with this gift.
If I've learned anything at all … Having my children choose to follow in my footsteps is the highest compliment I could ever imagine.
Sheri Busse, owner of Emerald City Jewelers, just celebrated her birthday and said people “wouldn’t believe” it if she told her age. Busse is an Iowa girl with a degree from Iowa State University in art and design and an emphasis in clay, metal and wood. (Obviously metal work was her favorite.) She loved to swim, waterski and lifeguard as a kid, then followed in her father’s footsteps and started her own business.
