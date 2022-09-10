When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Miss America.

What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling in Europe.

Susan Scholz, 64, is owner of Golden Bridges, Inc. Scholz was born in Quincy, raised in Northeast Missouri and graduated from Highland High School and Culver-Stockton College. She has enjoyed traveling to 27 states and five foreign countries. Scholz has three grown children, two grandchildren and a daughter-in-law.

