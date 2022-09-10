When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Miss America.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling in Europe.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I have 21 siblings.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being inducted as the first female member of the Quincy Exchange Club.
It really stinks when … I get to a place before the advertised closing time and the door is locked!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Chameleon.
I always laugh when … I hear my grandkids’ voices.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Marlene Dietrich, Barack Obama and Shakespeare (or whomever he or she was that authored the plays and sonnets of Elizabethan England).
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax and watch biopics, especially about fashion designers.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … “stuck up,” but really I am an introvert and terribly shy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I traveled to Utah during Christmas vacation in my senior year of high school. My father took me to Sundance Ski Ranch where I saw the Kennedy family skiing, got Robert Redford’s autograph and had Paul Newman help me unlock my car door.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Lucca, Italy.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … shoot a gun.
America should be more concerned about … education and the quality/credentials of teaching professionals. I like this quote from John Dewey: “Democracy has to be born anew every generation, and education is its midwife.”
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … What I have more of than anyone else is hot flashes!
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … I, like so many people, am hooked on Wordle. My score is 95%.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Feelings are neither right or wrong. Feelings are just feelings. Learned from years of reading and parenting.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … NPR, or singing along to Trisha Yearwood.
I always get sentimental when … I see pictures of my children when they were young.
The older I get, the more I realize … you need to drink the good wine first!
If I had one "do-over," I would … have taken the corporate job I was offered with Walmart in 1992. I could have cashed in my stock options and been retired by now.
My favorite item of clothing is … the next thing on the rack at TJ Maxx. I love all things fashion.
If I've learned anything at all … Don’t put all of your eggs into a basket that someone else is holding by the handle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.