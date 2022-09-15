When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I always wanted to be a nurse. My parents were shocked when instead of signing up for nursing school, I joined the Army. Funny story, but too long for this column.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hanging with my grandchildren, of course, or reading a book.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I have collected postage stamps for over 55 years. I have a few stamps.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I raised my hand to promise to serve and defend this country. I am very proud of my military career and experience. I am equally proud of when I received my degree in nursing. I was an adult learner, had two small children and a very ill husband. The education was a struggle, but is a career that I have cherished.
It really stinks when … people are unkind to one another.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate. I am very passionate about being a nurse, advocating for patients and their families and as a veteran, I am passionate about how other veterans and their families are treated. They sacrificed so much to protect and defend our freedoms and this country that sometimes “thank you” just doesn’t seem to be enough.
I always laugh when … I am with my grandchildren. They say and do the darndest things! I often have to turn my head so I don’t get into trouble or get them into trouble with their parents.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my late husband, Mike Iwanyckyi, as he was so young, as were our sons, when he died. I would want him to know what fine young men they became and to meet his adorable grandchildren. My dad, Earl D. Myers. I miss him so much. He died shortly after my husband, and there is so much I want to ask him as well as catch up on family. My grandparents. I have so many questions about my heritage that I failed to take advantage of when they were alive.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … curl up with a cup of hot tea and read a book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a loyal friend and fun to hang out with.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … General Omar Bradley. He was a five star general in the U.S. Army. It was a great honor to meet him.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a cruise with my family.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … stop working. I love being a nurse, and I love the folks I have the privilege to meet and care for.
America should be more concerned about … our health care system. It is failing our citizens. Pharmaceutical companies are out of control with their prices. The price of medical services is astronomical. I am a two-time cancer survivor. My medical bills are outrageous. While I am thankful for what insurance I have, I still owe thousands and thousands of dollars for my chemo treatments, medications for the permanent side effects I now contend with and the multiple surgeries I have undergone.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … dust bunnies and books. I should also add stamps to this list. My books spill off the shelves and into the garage. While I read and donate my books, I still buy books to my husband’s dismay. And dust bunnies … why dust when you can read!
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook, to keep up with family and friends.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Look for the good in everyone. Some folks you have to dig to find it, but everyone has good in them.” and “Remember who you are.” My dad instilled those two qualities in me.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Sirius XM channel 26 Classic Vinyl.
I always get sentimental when … I look through photo albums or hear stories about my family.
The older I get, the more I realize … I need to slow down and take time to “smell the roses.” I tend to go full steam ahead and get too involved. I have a very hard time saying “no.”
If I had one "do-over," I would … have taken more time to listen to my dad and my grandparents talk about their lives. The older I get, the more I realize how valuable those stories would have been and how very sorry I am that I didn’t ask more. I am so thankful for my mother, as she has written hundreds of stories about her childhood and memories. It’s funny how history didn’t seem so important to me during my school-age years, but now I crave it.
My favorite item of clothing is … I seriously have no favorite one item. After work I love to change into an old soft T-shirt and sweats.
If I've learned anything at all … Life is a great gift from God and the time you get to spend on this earth is precious, so make the most of each day, and at the end of the day, say thanks to God for the gift of life.
Teresa Pickle, 65, was born in Hannibal, Mo., the oldest of three girls. Her family moved to Nebraska for a couple years when she was in the fourth and fifth grade but moved to Quincy when her grandmother became ill. Pickle joined the U.S. Army after high school and upon discharge moved with her husband to Payson. Eight years after his death, she remarried. Pickle is the proud mother of two adult young men and two adult bonus children, grandmother to 11 amazing grandchildren and great-grandmother to six awesome great-grandchildren with another on the way. A registered nurse for more than 37 years, Pickle is semi-retired, still working a few hours a week at Bradford Villa in Quincy.
