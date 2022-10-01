When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a pastor. And the fact that I wound up as the pastor of the church I grew up in is just the icing on the cake! I love Jesus and helping others discover the life that comes through Him.

What would you rather be doing right now? I like to golf, but you would never know it by my score.

Todd Hastings, 61, is pastor of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy, which is the church he grew up in. Hastings and his wife Arnetta are never happier than when they have people around the dining room table for food and good conversation.

