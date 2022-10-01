When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a pastor. And the fact that I wound up as the pastor of the church I grew up in is just the icing on the cake! I love Jesus and helping others discover the life that comes through Him.
What would you rather be doing right now? I like to golf, but you would never know it by my score.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am a diehard Cowboys fan and have been since I was 9 years old. It’s getting harder to admit that every year.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day I realized that Jesus was alive and he loves me beyond all my own failures. Best day of my life. No contest.
It really stinks when … people sit at stoplights and play on their phone. I’m very impatient when I’m driving. The light is not going to get any greener.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I hope it’s “faithful.”
I always laugh when … I’m awake. I love to laugh and find a lot of humor in life.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus. That one is obvious. Roger Staubach. He is my childhood hero. The Apostle Peter. I would love to hear him tell stories about hanging out with Jesus.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … eat dinner and watch TV with my dog, Jack.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I had some pretty up and down years in high school, so it would depend on who you asked and when they knew me. It would vary greatly, but I think those who knew me best, knew that under it all, I loved Jesus.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Phyllis from “The Office” in the St. Louis airport. She was on the same flight as my son who was returning home after serving in Iraq.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … truly make a difference in someone’s life.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … walk away from my faith, my wife and/or kids, my job or my friends.
America should be more concerned about … God. Unfortunately, most people never get to see beyond the religion and discover the Creator. Sometimes, we followers get in the way. People should get to know the man and what he taught.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … charging cords for electronic devices. I have drawers full of them, and I have no idea what they go to.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … my calendar and Facebook.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My dad used to tell me all the time, “There is no limit to what can be accomplished if it doesn’t matter who gets the credit.”
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … sports talk radio.
I always get sentimental when … my grandkids sit on my lap and tell me they love me. I’m crying answering the question.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is short. Live every moment.
If I had one "do-over," I would … dream bigger dreams.
My favorite item of clothing is … my Roger Staubach jersey. Just bought it last year when I fulfilled a bucket list dream of seeing the Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day. (It was a horrible game. They should have played Staubach.)
If I've learned anything at all … Jesus is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Nobody has ever done for me what he has.
Todd Hastings, 61, is pastor of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy, which is the church he grew up in. Hastings and his wife Arnetta are never happier than when they have people around the dining room table for food and good conversation.
